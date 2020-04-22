The face of the American economy is forever changed by this coronavirus pandemic. In three weeks, we've witnessed financially viable companies go into rapid freefall by the millions, starting with employees and trickling rapidly. Small to mid-sized businesses are laying off in record numbers, and there is no clear end in sight.
With the spread of coronavirus, people are being asked to choose between their livelihoods and their very lives. Businesses are pairing down to "skeleton crews," keeping just enough workers on board to get by and doubling remaining employees' duties. Never before have we realized just how interconnected we all are in our quest for survival.
Although so many are in the same boat, businesses that prided themselves on having a good credit standing will now find it more difficult to negotiate lines of credit or to have contracts and lines of credit re-instated once things begin to normalize, save for some debt forgiveness programs and financial incentives being granted through the federal government's CARE Act.
Words from Welch
The late Jack Welch, who held the position of Chairman and CEO of General Electric, worked hard to eliminate bureaucracy and increase growth for General Electric. He was once quoted as saying, "This whole game of business revolves around one thing. You build the best team, you win."
Welch was a true master of corporate structuring, and the aforementioned quote may sound overly simplistic during such uncertain times, but the America we once knew is forever changed. I believe hundreds of thousands of businesses will be lost throughout the United States. I further believe and estimate that certain industries will become obsolete, however new ones will be created.
There are certain industries that thrive during this pandemic including real estate (investors and would-be investors love a buyer's market), liquor and tobacco sales, firearms sales, streaming entertainment, sectors of law that deal in financial hardship (think bankruptcies and foreclosures), virtual meeting software, healthcare and banking.
Banks come out on top
As someone who has built a career on obtaining capital for businesses and bringing businesses public, overseeing mergers and acquisitions, and investing as a private equity investor in many companies, I can tell you that, much like casinos, "the house always wins."
Banks come out on top because they are brilliant at transmuting and consolidating, and when all else fails either calling in loans or bundling and selling them to Wall Street. In the coming six months to a year, you will see banks call the loans that appear to be weaker bets and extending new loans to much stronger companies.
As of April 2, 2020 a record 6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment, an unprecedented figure. This a fertile ground for private equity investors, hedge funds and venture capitalists to reap the benefits of undervalued assets. They can boost the economy by investing their monies into struggling and failing businesses and gaining a substantial stake in new and emerging industries.
How We Brace for Financial Impact and Minimize the Fallout
Communicate with Your Creditors and Debtors.
Explain where your company is at, discuss options and re-negotiate terms if you can. Inquire about extensions on payment terms, request waivers of late fees and penalties. Tens of millions of people are currently in the same boat and your creditors know that. This puts you in the driver's seat to renegotiate payment terms and obtain some forgiveness on penalties that would normally be imposed. Communicate with your company’s debtors and diligently collect monies owed to you. Be prepared to negotiate with customers and accounts who owe you money.
Reach out to the current customers you do business with to gauge where they are at. Offer discounts and other payment incentives to get whatever liquid money you can upfront
Identify Pain Points and Solve Them
Identify your customer or client "pain points" during this time and strategize ways to solve them in a way that could potentially make you indispensable during a time when most products and services will be cut from the equation. Whether that is free delivery, discount packages, future incentive packages, extra services or penalty-free rescheduling; the old playbook no longer applies. Become flexible in your approach. If you are able, extend more favorable payment terms to gain more market share within your industry.
Form Strategic Alliances
Entering into a strategic partnership with another company could mean selling a part of your company or even acquiring part of another company. A partner may have the ability to loan you capital in exchange for equity in your company. It could mean extending a sweetheart deal on something that you usually don't offer such favorable terms on. These ideas should be discussed with a mutual respect and understanding of your respective industries, needs and goals; and the current marketplace in which you are operating.
A Few Types of Partnerships
Joint Venture – If you decide to merge with another business in your industry to combine assets and resources, you are going to need to consolidate and cut costs.
Equity Investment – A private equity investor comes in and either loans you capital or invests capital into your company. This means that you are loaned money in exchange for equity in your company. A private equity investor may extend you a line of credit to help you survive this climate. You don't pay back an equity investment in traditional terms, but you will find your ownership stake shrinking, perhaps considerably.
Acquisition – Getting acquired by a larger business that has the financial wherewithal to support your business and keep operations afloat during this period of time places a strong bandage on the current uncertain marketplace. This means you will not be in such dire need of immediate profits to stay alive or to plan the future trajectory of your business.
Streamline Efforts with Technology and Outsourcing
You may find out through an efficiency audit of your business that 20% of your workforce is doing 80% of the work. With that information, you can pivot your efforts and infrastructure accordingly. This is an opportunity to become more efficient and more profitable in the long run.
Keep Your Eye on Fall 2020
Companies can use the spring and summer months to position themselves for an autumn boom, if they take the right strategic steps.
The financial effects of Coronavirus will be felt long after the pandemic is under control. We will feel ripples and aftershocks well into 2021 and perhaps throughout this decade. This means that business as usual is a losing proposition. Our economy will recover, albeit with a different spin than before. We will see a rise in consciousness about the way humans treat and consume animals, and we will begin to shift towards more of a cause and effect mentality.
We will also come back together and socialize in slightly different yet distinctive ways, with a return to more community-based activities. Local parks, places of worship, board games and general fellowship with one another will be newly discovered and offer a newfound charm.
