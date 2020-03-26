COVID-19 updated numbers

The Florida Department of Health released updated numbers Thursday about the coronavirus in the state. Here are some takeaways:

--- 2,355: Number of confirmed cases in Florida.

--- 378: Increase over a Wednesday night count.

--- 28: Deaths of Florida residents, an increase of five over a Wednesday night count.

--- 4: The largest number of county resident deaths, with Clay and Orange counties each having four.

--- 52: Youngest age of a Florida resident who has died, a St. Johns County resident.

--- 96: Oldest age of a Florida resident who has died, a Broward County resident.

--- 3: Number of deaths involving people 90 or older.

--- 9: Number of deaths involving people ages 80 to 89.

--- 10: Number of deaths involving people ages 70 to 79.

--- 5: Number of deaths involving people ages 60 to 69.

--- 26: Percentage of cases involving people age 65 or older.

--- 41: Number of cases in long-term care facilities.

The Florida Department of Health releases updated numbers twice daily at noon and 7 p.m.

Source: Florida Department of Health

