The Florida Department of Health released updated numbers Thursday about the coronavirus in the state. Here are some takeaways:
--- 2,355: Number of confirmed cases in Florida.
--- 378: Increase over a Wednesday night count.
--- 28: Deaths of Florida residents, an increase of five over a Wednesday night count.
--- 4: The largest number of county resident deaths, with Clay and Orange counties each having four.
--- 52: Youngest age of a Florida resident who has died, a St. Johns County resident.
--- 96: Oldest age of a Florida resident who has died, a Broward County resident.
--- 3: Number of deaths involving people 90 or older.
--- 9: Number of deaths involving people ages 80 to 89.
--- 10: Number of deaths involving people ages 70 to 79.
--- 5: Number of deaths involving people ages 60 to 69.
--- 26: Percentage of cases involving people age 65 or older.
--- 41: Number of cases in long-term care facilities.
The Florida Department of Health releases updated numbers twice daily at noon and 7 p.m.
Source: Florida Department of Health