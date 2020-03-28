The Florida Department of Health officials released updated numbers Saturday about the coronavirus in the state. Here are some key takeaways:
--- 3,763: Number of confirmed cases in Florida.
--- 565: Increase over a Friday night count.
--- 54: Number of deaths in Florida, an increase of eight over a Friday night count.
--- 39,542: Number of Florida tests performed.
--- 11: Number of deaths in Broward County, the largest in the state.
--- 39: Youngest age of a Florida resident who has died, a Lee County resident who died March 25.
--- 96: Oldest age of a Florida resident who has died, a Broward County resident.
--- 18: Number of counties where Florida residents have died.
--- 1,003: Number of cases in Miami-Dade County, the largest in the state.
--- 20: Number of Florida's 67 counties with no cases.
--- 56: Number of cases in long-term care facilities.
--- 955: Number of cases of Florida residents age 65 or older.
The Florida Department of Health releases updated numbers twice daily at noon and 7 p.m.