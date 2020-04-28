- Bay County: (Panama City)
PanCare Health is offering a COVID-19 drive-through testing site located at the Bay County Fairgrounds. Before getting tested, please visit their site to complete a screening of COVID-19 symptoms and testing criteria. Any questions can call the PanCare COVID-19 response line at (850) 215-4181.
- Brevard County:
- Melbourne OMNI Healthcare drive-thru Coronavirus test facility located at 344 S. Apollo Blvd. Daily hours will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eligible patients: Anyone older than 60, anyone with minimal symptoms of a cough or low-grade fever, anyone older than 45 with a chronic illness, first responders, Publix and Winn-Dixie employees, and health-care workers. Pre-qualification is required. For screening and registration, call (321) 802-5515 or (321) 727-1973. Insurances will be billed for testing. COVID19testbrevard.com.
- Titusville: Coronavirus testing site will be at Parrish Health and Fitness Center on 2210 Cheney Highway 50. Testing is by appointment only, call to schedule (321) 268-6139 one.
- Broward County:
- Lauderhill: This mobile testing unit is located at Central Broward Park and Broward County Stadium. Patients must pre-register and make an appointment to be tested, and have a prescription from their doctor. To make an appointment, call (954) 320-5730.
- Pembroke Pines: The Florida National Guard’s Medical Task Force and Memorial Healthcare will be testing at CB Smith Park’s park-and-ride lot at 900 N. Flamingo Road in Pembroke Pines. This site will start testing on a limited basis healthcare workers, first responders and people 65 and older who are showing symptoms of the new coronavirus.
- Pompano Beach: Broward Health will open its drive-thru testing site today at 1 p.m. in Pompano Beach behind the Festival Flea Market on Sample Road. Only people will appointments will be swabbed. To be tested, patients must pre-register for an appointment. No walk-ups or drive-ups can be screened without an appointment. To schedule a time call the Broward Health line at (954) 320-5730.
- Weston: Cleveland Clinic Florida said it has begun scheduling appointments for drive-thru testing for COVID-19 in Weston. Testing will take place at Cleveland Clinic Weston’s Krupa Center, 3250 Meridian Parkway, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Potential patients should call the Cleveland Clinic Florida appointment center at (954) 659-5951 to be scheduled for a test. Callers will be screened by a nurse who will determine whether the caller meets the federal testing criteria.
- Broward County Walk-Through Testing Sites: Will be staffed by the Florida National Guard Members, Department of Health workers, and the Broward Sheriff's Office. Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms can walk up to the site or call (954) 412-7300 to make an appointment.
Fort Lauderdale: Urban League located at 560 Northwest 27th Avenue
Pompano Beach: Mitchell Moore Park located at 901 Northwest 10th Street
- Collier County:
NCH Health System will have a testing collection site at Telford Auditorium in downtown Naples. Appointments available only after pre-screening by a doctor. Patients can call (239) 624-5000.
- Duval County:
- Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent’s. Patients must be pre-screened by an Ascension provider before they are directed to the testing site. To qualify, patients must be pre-screened and those screenings can be done in person, by phone, or virtually using Ascension Online Care. Anyone who wants to visit a provider in person should call ahead of time. Ascension has created a coronavirus hotline for questions about COVID-19 and symptoms. The number is (833) 981-0712.
- Jacksonville Federal Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing Site for Seniors, Healthcare Professional, and First Responders. The site is located at TIAA Bank Field in parking lot J. The site will operate seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for as long as supplies last. For complete information click here.
- The City of Jacksonville, Baptist Health and Telescope Health are collaborating with an additional drive-thru COVID-19 testing option at the Prime Osborn Convention Center, located at 1000 Water Street in downtown Jacksonville. Before coming to the testing site, patients must complete a screening and receive a physician order through the virtual health platform Telescope Health. Physician orders from other sources will not be accepted. For complete information click here.
- Mayo Clinic: 4500 San Pablo Rd South, Jacksonville will be available on campus at its drive-thru specimen collection from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. every day, including weekends. To qualify, patients need to be an established Mayo patient and be screened first by a Mayo provider to see if they meet testing guidelines.
- Escambia County:
- Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart in Pensacola. Officials are asking that people first call their primary care physician and ask to be screened over the phone. You can call the Ascension Medical Group call center (850) 416-7000. Nasal swab samples will be collected from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. and sent to a state-approved laboratory for analysis.
- Brownsville Community Center located at 3200 W De Soto St, Pensacola, will be testing between 9 a.m to 1 p.m. Anyone interested in being tested must call ahead to be pre-screened before showing up: (850) 746-2684
- Pensacola: Baptist Health Care is operating testing at a undisclosed location. Appointments only and are available after pre-screening by a doctor. To set up a pre-screening, call (850) 746-2684.
- Flagler County:
St. Augustine: Flagler Heatlh located at 400 Health Park Blvd is offering an outdoor test collection site for patients who have a physician order for COVID-19 testing and have pre-registered.
- Palm Coast: Flagler County in partnership with Florida Department of Health-Flagler, AdventHealth, Flagler Volunteer Services and Daytona State College opened a testing site located at Palm Coast campus of Daytona State College, 3000 Palm Coast Parkway Southeast. Schedule an appointment by calling (386) 313-4200 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- Hillsborough County:
BayCare Urgent Care will offer drive-thru service will seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pre-screening is necessary before accessing a COVID-19 testing site. If you suspect you have coronavirus and have not yet been screened for COVID-19 by a provider, visit BayCareAnywhere.org on your smart phone or computer 24/7 to have a virtual visit with a provider.
- BayCare Urgent Care (Tampa) | 3440 W. Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd., Suite 100, Tampa, FL 33607
- BayCare Urgent Care (New Tampa) | 17512 Dona Michelle Drive, Suite 5, Tampa, FL 33647
- BayCare Urgent Care (Bloomingdale) | 2442 Bloomingdale Ave., Valrico, FL 33596
- Indian River County:
Vero Beach: Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital testing site will be located at the employee parking lot on the northwest side of the hospital with the entrances from 36th Street and Dr. Hugh McCrystal Drive are clearly marked. Appointments available only after pre-screening. To receive an appointment, individuals who believe they may have symptoms of COVID-19 must first call our nurse triage hotline at (772) 226-4846 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m daily.
- Lee County:
A tent will be set up at Lee Convenient Care facility near Page field located 4771 S Cleveland Avenue in Fort Myers. It’s open from Noon until 4 p.m. on Monday. Patients must have an order from their physician or provider and make an appointment (239) 343-9800 before showing up to the collection site.
- Leon County:
- FAMU's Bragg Stadium: Walk-up Coronavirus testing site located at the parking lot of Bragg Stadium. The testing site scheduled to operate from April 25-May 8 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Testing is free and open to the public. No physician referral is required. To register for testing, call (850) 404-6399. Organizers are asking for physicians, nurses and other licensed health care professionals to assist at the site. To volunteer email Cynthia.harris2@famu.edu or trobinson@bondchc.com.
- Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare has joined forces with other healthcare providers to initiate a community drive-thru sample collection site for patients who have a physician order to be tested for COVID-19. This site is only open for patients who have an order sent from a physician for testing. it will be open Monday – Friday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Contact your physician for referral. If your provider has ordered a COVID-19 test for the Northwood patient drive-thru sample collection site, please review our What to Expect Resource Guide.
- FAMU's Bragg Stadium: Walk-up Coronavirus testing site located at the parking lot of Bragg Stadium. The testing site scheduled to operate from April 25-May 8 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Testing is free and open to the public. No physician referral is required. To register for testing, call (850) 404-6399. Organizers are asking for physicians, nurses and other licensed health care professionals to assist at the site. To volunteer email Cynthia.harris2@famu.edu or trobinson@bondchc.com.
- Manatee County:
- The Health Department at Manatee County will host the second drive-thru specimen collection site at the Bradenton Area Convention Center. The site will remain open each day from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and will run Wednesday through Friday, May 1. Visitors to the collection site must have a valid prescription to be tested for COVID-19 and must make an appointment in advance with the Manatee County Health Department. To make an appointment, call (941) 748-0747.
- Ellenton Urgent Care opens drive through testing at Popi’s Place IV, 3911 US-301, Ellenton FL 34222. The testing will be Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Patients will need to call the clinic at (941) 531-2800 prior for prescreening, and if they meet the CDC’s requirements, we will give them a scheduled date and time. Due to limited tests and PPE, we plan on testing 40 patients a day. Our Nurses and Provider will be doing a full examination during the testing process. No test will be performed for people who do not call and are not scheduled.
- Marion County:
Premier Medical Associates offices in Ocala is offering drive-thru testing and can be scheduled after a tele-visit with a doctor, call (352) 561-3182. Patients stay in their cars next to tents in the parking lot.
- Martin County:
Martin North Hospital has been designated as a testing facility. Testing will take place for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week, testing is by appointment only. To receive an appointment for testing, a patient who believes they have the coronavirus must call the nurse triage line phone number (772) 419-3360.
- Miami-Dade County:
- Charles Hadley Park located at 1350 Northwest 50th Street, starting at 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Available to City of Miami residents experiencing symptoms of the virus. Testing is by appointment only. To make an appointment, you must call (305) 960-5050 and be over the age of 65. Officials say testing will be expanded to serve those 45 years and older.
- Community Health of South Florida is testing at its Doris Ison Health Center, 10300 SW 216th St. To be eligible for the test, patients must have recently traveled to any of the affected countries or have been in contact with someone who has the novel coronavirus. They must also be experiencing symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath. The nonprofit is asking those with severe symptoms to visit a hospital ER instead. Those who meet the testing criteria are asked to call the nonprofit first at (305) 252-4820 to schedule an appointment.
- Cutler Bay: at the South Dade Government Center located at 10710 SW 211 St. The site will be testing anyone over 18 years old who shows symptoms and made appointments. To make an appointment by call (305) 499-8767.
- Florida City: Community Health of South Florida Inc. is testing at Loren Roberts Park, 627 NW 6th Ave., every Tuesday and Thursday from 10am to 1pm. (No need to call first for this testing location and no appointment necessary)
- Hialeah Amelia Earhart Park located at 401 E 65th St. By appointment only (305) 268-4319.
- Homestead: Community Health of South Florida Inc. is testing at Martin Luther King Jr. / Clinica Campesina Health Center, 810 W. Mowry Dr. on Mondays and Wednesdays from 10am to 1pm starting April 13th. (No need to call first for this testing location and no appointment necessary)
- Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs Campus at 1475 W. 49th St., Hialeah. At this time they are prioritizing testing for first responders and healthcare providers. Testing is available by appointment only, (305) 830-0790.
- Marlins Parks is now operating a COVID-19 testing site for people 65 and older with possible coronavirus symptoms by appointment only. You can make appointments by calling (305) 499-8767.
- Miami Beach: at the City of Miami Beach’s municipal parking lot, located at 4621 Collins Ave. Testing will be available to patients who have been pre-screened and have scheduled an appointment in advance. The site will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day of the week, except Saturdays. Those who would like to pre-register to get tested can click here.
- Miami Gardens: The Florida National Guard and Florida Department of Health set up a drive-thru testing site in the parking lot at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. The site officially opens 3/22, but only first responders, such as police, corrections officers, firefighters and medical staff, will be tested. For first responders, the site will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a photo ID. March 23 testing will only be available to: first responders who are or are not symptomatic and people 65 years of age or older with COVID-19 symptoms. You must bring an ID.
- Are you a City of Miami resident over the age of 65 and experiencing COVID19 symptoms? The City of Miami Fire Department is offering free, in-home testing for senior residents who are experiencing symptoms & don’t have transportation. Please call (305) 960-5050 for assistance.
- North Miami: Walk-up Coronavirus testing site will be at Holy Family Catholic Church located at 14500 NE 11th Ave. The site will be open Mondays to Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with appointments required to get tested. To make an appointment for time slots up to 72 hours in advance call (305) 499-8767.
- Monroe County:
Marathon Community Park, located at 200 City Marina, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Testing will only be for Monroe County residents who meet the criteria for testing. Patients should call first for a phone screening at (305) 252-4820 before coming to get tested.
- Okaloosa County:
Ft. Walton Beach: Northwest Florida Ears, Nose and Throat in Okaloosa County is offering drive-thru testing only on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 310 Racetrack Rd NW, Fort Walton. For more information, call Andrea Bran at (850) 889-4550.
- Orange County:
- The Florida Department of Health in Orange County will administer 250 tests daily to people who meet the criteria for testing. It is at the Orange County Convention Center, North Concourse Parking Lot, 9400 Universal Blvd. Open daily at 9 a.m. Testing by appointment only, call the Florida Department of Health in Orange County at (407) 723-5004, open Mon - Fr. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Orlando: UCF and Aventus Biolabs opened a site at Garage A 12491 University Boulevard. To test at UCF, you must have symptoms and be prescribed a test by a healthcare provider. Then you can schedule an appointment, the test takes less than 10 minutes. To schedule an appointment, patients can contact Aventus at (855) 282-4860. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or until 250 tests have been performed.
- Orlando: Advent Health opened a testing site at Mall at Millenia located at 4200 Conroy Rd. The site will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. A doctor’s order is not required for testing but anyone meeting the criteria who wants to be tested should visit AdventHealthCoronaVirusTesting.com prior to going to the mall.
- Palm Beach County:
- Delray Beach: The Board of County Commissioners, Cleveland Clinic Florida, the Florida National Guard and the Florida Division of Emergency Management testing site at the South County Civic Center located at 16700 Jog Road. Open Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Call (561) 804-0250 to schedule an appointment, Monday – Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- The Florida National Guard opens a drive-thru testing site on 3/31 at the FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches 5444 Haverhill Road, West Palm Beach. A brief telephone interview will be conducted to determine eligibility for COVID-19 testing. Call (561) 642-1000 (8am - 5pm)
- West Palm Beach:
The testing will be open to Palm Beach County residents who have called to complete a screening process and have made a scheduled appointment. Prospective patients must call (561) 967-0365 for the screening and to schedule an appointment. Those without an appointment will be turned away, health center officials said. FoundCare, a nonprofit Federally Qualified Health Center, set up an outpatient drive-through testing station in its parking lot at 2330 S. Congress Ave. in West Palm Beach.
- Pasco County:
BayCare Urgent Care will offer drive-thru service will seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pre-screening is necessary before accessing a COVID-19 testing site. If you suspect you have coronavirus and have not yet been screened for COVID-19 by a provider, visit BayCareAnywhere.org on your smart phone or computer 24/7 to have a virtual visit with a provider.
- BayCare Urgent Care (New Port Richey) | 4821 U.S. Highway 19, New Port Richey, FL 34652
- Pinellas County
BayCare Urgent Care locations will offer drive-thru service will seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pre-screening is necessary before accessing a COVID-19 testing site. If you suspect you have coronavirus and have not yet been screened for COVID-19 by a provider, visit BayCareAnywhere.orgon your smart phone or computer 24/7 to have a virtual visit with a provider.
- BayCare Urgent Care (Carillon) | 900 Carillon Parkway, Suite. 106, St. Petersburg, FL 33716
- BayCare Urgent Care (Countryside) | 3351 N. McMullen-Booth Road, Clearwater, FL 33761
- Polk County:
BayCare Urgent Care will offer drive-thru service seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pre-screening is necessary before accessing a COVID-19 testing site. If you suspect you have coronavirus and have not yet been screened for COVID-19 by a provider, visit BayCareAnywhere.org on your smart phone or computer 24/7 to have a virtual visit with a provider.
- BayCare Urgent Care (Haines City) | 36245 U.S. Highway 27, Haines City, FL 33844
- St. Lucie County:
Port St. Lucie: Cleveland Clinic (Tradition Hospital) located at 10000 SW Innovation Way. Appointments available only after pre-screening. If a patient is exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms (no age restriction), he or she can call the nurse triage hotline at (772) 226-4846 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
- Santa Rosa County:
Gulf Breeze: Baptist Health Care is operating testing at a undisclosed location and by appointments only and are available after pre-screening by a doctor. To set up a pre-screening, call (850) 434-4080.
- Sarasota County:
- The Florida Department of Heath in Sarasota is running a drive-thru testing site at Twin Lakes Park located at 6700 Clark Road between 8:00 a.m and Noon. To make an appointment, call (941) 861-2883.
- Sarasota: Cura Telehealth/PAM Specialty Hospital of Sarasota testing site located at 6150 Edgelake Drive and available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. No restrictions on who can be tested, but appointments are necessary. Patients will need to pre-register by visiting www.cura.com or by downloading the Cura TeleHealth smartphone app.
- Sumter County:
- Premier Medical Associates offices in The Villages is offering drive-thru testing and can be scheduled after a tele-visit with a doctor, call (352) 561-3182. Patients stay in their cars next to tents in the parking lot.
- The Villages and UF Health teamed up to build a drive-thru testing site at the Villages Polo Field and we ask participants to use the South Entrance. We also ask that participants utilize their golf cart, if available, when visiting the testing site. Online appointment necessary.
- Volusia County:
- Daytona Beach: AdventHealth Centra Care testing site at the Daytona International Speedway located at 1801 W International Speedway Blvd. The site will be open Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Anyone showing symptoms of the virus including fever, dry cough or trouble breathing should visit AdventHealthCoronaVirusTesting.com prior to going to the speedway. There will be no out-of-pocket costs, regardless of insurance status. AdventHealth will cover the cost of those who are uninsured.
- Deltona: The Northeast Florida Health Service, Inc./Family Health Source testing site is located at Deltona Plaza, 1200 Deltona Blvd. No Pre-screening required for this testing site. Testing will be available to anyone, insured, or uninsured, who meets the criteria for testing (coughing, high fever, trouble breathing) or who has been in contact with someone with COVID-19. Questions: call FHS at (386) 327-6045.
special report
Coronavirus drive-thru testing in Florida
Load comments
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Latest Headlines
- Coronavirus drive-thru testing in Florida
- Founder of Black business app on a mission to help entrepreneurs impacted by COVID-19
- Quarantine Boredom: [VIDEO] Teen rescued after getting stuck in washing machine while playing hide and seek
- 6 questions you need to ask if your loved one is in a nursing home
- Miami-Dade offers free drive-thru food distributions in wake of COVID-19
- Florida unemployment system to undergo nightly maintenance
- COVID-19 Immunity: The great unknown
- White House unveils blueprint for increasing COVID-19 testing