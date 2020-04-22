I grew up in a family and in a community that only went to the doctor when something was seriously wrong, so it wasn’t until adulthood that I received my first physical exam. I went because that’s what I was told adults were supposed to do: get a job, get health insurance, go to the doctor. But I was let down. I felt rushed, unseen, and unheard. Unfortunately, too many other Black people in South Florida and around the country have experiences similar to mine. The difference is that many people don’t go back.
In normal times, this strained relationship with the medical community is one contributing factor in the ever-widening gulf in health outcomes among races. But during the COVID-19 pandemic, the lack of trust inhibits the spread of accurate information, and could be considered a cause of death. Fortunately, there are things we can do to still make sure the Black community here in Miami-Dade and Broward County receives the life-saving education they need to stay safe from COVID-19.
As a current medical student at FIU’s Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine, I am taught about patient-centered interviewing, considering the whole being, and the importance of collaborating with patients in their care. From them I learned most people want a trusting doctor-patient relationship, one where they are active in establishing a plan to maintain or improve their health. I know patients are smart, knowledgeable about their situations, and capable of making good decisions. I also know that they’ve heard of past harms by the system, and I empathize with their skepticism.
In fact, empathy is the key that unlocks the potential for persuasion. For example, many people believe that 5G is a malicious government plot that will harm them. I know this is a conspiracy theory, but to some in the community it is an informed belief. Concerns about 5G might not seem important, but it is my duty as a health care provider to educate and have conversations when I know something is untrue. Fortunately, because I have witnessed my professors invest time and energy into developing a trusting relationship, I can see how the patients are receptive to additional information and resources provided that might encourage them to reconsider their position. Maintaining an open dialogue allows us to ultimately keep them healthy.
Since the early days of the pandemic, I’ve seen similarly incorrect opinions about how Coronavirus impacts African Americans. Some have asserted that Black people are immune to Coronavirus and that it can be prevented by gargling salt water. Others say that the virus was made in a lab. Sadly, the facts are undeniable and contrary to the myths. While everyone is at equal risk of contracting the disease, the higher prevalence of underlying health conditions and comorbidities means that African Americans are dying at a much higher rate (2.6 times according to the APM Research Lab) than any other race.
This pandemic has further illuminated the inherent systemic inequities that have existed for some time. The health disparities are more visible now than ever before. Unfortunately, there is no shortcut to reestablishing trust in the community. However, one thing we can do right now is use trusted messengers and media within this community to convey accurate information about COVID-19. People are more likely to believe those they trust.
I learned this first hand when I changed my primary doctor and found one that I was able to trust. Before, when there were medical things I didn’t understand, I didn’t know what to do. But now with my current doctor I feel comfortable divulging more information and asking questions. This has changed my life and kept me healthy.
With the right information delivered in the right way, African American communities will also make the right decisions to keep themselves healthy. But we have to meet them where they are, respect them, and speak through trusted messengers.