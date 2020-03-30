At a testing site press conference in Palm Beach County Monday afternoon, Gov. Ron DeSantis said he “misspoke” when he issued an executive order extending “safer at home” until May. The extension is scheduled to end April 15 as planned.
DeSantis imposed a regional “safer at home” set of guidelines for Southeast Florida counties during an appearance at a COVID-19 testing site at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Monday, March 30.
“This is the time to do the right thing. Listen to all your local officials. We do this until the middle of May, and then we’ll see where we’re at,” DeSantis said. “I think a lot of the stuff that has been done has been helpful. I think this will continue to be helpful. And, hopefully, once we get this thing under control, then we can go back and start enjoying life the way we used to.”
DeSantis, who issued his first executive order about COVID-19 on March 1, has recently been suggesting a 15-day timeframe to reevaluate the state’s ongoing response to the virus. COVID-19 is the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.
On Sunday, Trump announced that White House “social distancing” guidelines would remain in place through the end of April. He had previously expressed a desire for the country to be “opened up” by April 12, Easter Sunday.
“Nothing would be worse than declaring victory before the victory is won,” Trump said in remarks Sunday. “That would be the greatest loss of all.”
DeSantis’ “safer at home” guidelines are directed at people in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties, which combine for nearly 60 percent of the state’s cases.
“This will build off what Mayor Gimenez has already done and gets all four counties operating under the same sheet of music,” DeSantis said., referring to Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez.
A Miami-Dade order issued last week urges residents to stay at home unless leaving for essential activities. It also links prior emergency orders that closed parks, beaches, marinas and recreational facilities, closed non-essential businesses, limited hotels and short-term rentals to essential lodgers and limited public gatherings to fewer than 10 people on streets, alleys and sidewalks.
Sen. Jose Javier Rodriguez, a Miami Democrat who is among officials pushing for DeSantis to impose a statewide stay-at-home order, welcomed the “needed uniformity” for Southeast Florida.
“However, no corner of our state is immune, and a piecemeal, patchwork approach will not cut it,” Rodriguez said in a prepared statement. “Because we remain so far behind on testing, we cannot know how far behind we also are in trying to catch up with the virus as it spreads. Counties like Lee, for example, have medical professionals urging for a safer-at-home order, reminding us why a statewide order is the best approach.”
DeSantis doesn’t want the people on a cruise ship where four people died and others are sick to be treated in Florida, saying the state doesn’t have the capacity to treat outsiders as the coronavirus outbreak spreads.
The Florida governor said it would be “a mistake” to bring the passengers from Holland America’s Zandaam onshore for treatment because South Florida already has a high number of new coronavirus infections and that rate is growing. He said the area’s hospital beds need to be saved for residents and not “foreign nationals.”
“We would like to have medical personnel dispatched to the ship,” DeSantis said as he visited a test site at the Miami Dolphins stadium in Miami Gardens. He wants the cruise line to arrange that.
The Zandaam left Argentina on March 7 and has not been allowed to dock for more than two weeks. A sister ship, the Rotterdam, took on passengers who didn’t appear to be infected. They were allowed through the Panama Canal on Sunday night and are about three days from Florida.
The Zaandam had four doctors and four nurses to treat 1,243 passengers and 586 crew members. About 130 onboard have symptoms, officials said. It is unknown how many passengers and crew have been placed on the Rotterdam. Holland America said the Zaandam currently has 138 U.S. citizens on board, while another 166 U.S. citizens were transferred to Rotterdam.
The administrator of the Panama Canal said the new coronavirus was the cause of at least two of the four deaths. Administrator Ricaurte Vásquez also said the pilots who led the ships through the locks would be placed in a 14-day quarantine — and that other ships should not expect similar help.
“This is an exceptional situation. It is not a practice that we are going to adopt,” he said.
DeSantis has been in contact with the Coast Guard and the White House about diverting the ship. Broward County officials will meet Tuesday to decide whether to let the ship dock at its Port Everglades cruise ship terminal, where workers who greet passengers were among Florida’s first confirmed coronavirus cases.
Port Everglades officials said Holland American must submit a plan before arrival that addresses a long list of requirements for entry into the port.
“Clearly what must be done is that we save the people of Florida,” Broward Mayor Dale Holness said Monday.
The state also has set up checkpoints on Interstate 95 at the Georgia border and on Interstate 10 at the Alabama border as it tries to require travelers from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Louisiana to self-isolate upon arriving in the Sunshine State. The New York City area and the New Orleans area have been deluged with coronavirus cases.
At the checkpoints, motorists from the targeted states are required to complete forms that include contact information and trip details. They are given cards on what to do if they exhibit the fever, cough, or shortness-of-breath symptoms attributed to COVID-19 while in isolation.
Due to international travel into South Florida, DeSantis suggested that the virus could have been spreading in the area during this year’s Super Bowl, which was played Feb. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium.
DeSantis also said he planned to sign an executive order allowing recently retired law-enforcement officers and health-care professionals to immediately return to the state’s workforce.
“We need to have folks that are willing to return to service,” DeSantis said.
Florida law currently prohibits state workers returning to work for six months after their retirement date.
Jim Turner, News Service Florida and the Associated Press’ Kelli Kennedy and Terry Spencer contributed to the information in this report.