“Penitentiary Tales: A Love Story” by EA Luetkemeyer goes deep behind the walls of a prison in Illinois to tell the story of Dean Davis – a man who must serve five years on a ten year prison sentence. EA Luetkemeyer wrote from experience, with an MFA in creative writing from Lesley University and a four year stint in prison in Illinois under his belt. Concepts of racism, homosexuality and systematic oppression are explored in this literary effort.