The City of Miami requires that all individuals using the city's free trolley service wear face masks at all times while aboard the trolleys until further notice.
Reminder to please wear a face mask in public settings - as well as when riding the City of Miami Trolley. We want to make sure our residents remain safe & stop the spread of #COVID19. #InThisTogether pic.twitter.com/sBDfoxFEyF— City of Miami (@CityofMiami) April 13, 2020
This measure aims to reduce COVID-19 transmission risks and is in line with Miami-Dade County's recent emergency order that public transit users countywide wear masks while using such services. Children under the age of 2 are not required to wear a mask.
The City of Miami's trolley system is currently offering limited service from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on weekdays and Saturdays on all thirteen of its routes. Sunday service is suspended until further notice, with the sole exception of the Little Haiti route.
For updates on the City of Miami’s ongoing response to COVID-19 coronavirus, please visit www.miamigov.com/coronavirus.
The City of Miami contributed to the information in this report.