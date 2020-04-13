Miami Trolley's

The City of Miami's trolley system is currently offering limited service. 

 

 Photo courtesy of CHUYN/Getty Images.

The City of Miami requires that all individuals using the city's free trolley service wear face masks at all times while aboard the trolleys until further notice.

This measure aims to reduce COVID-19 transmission risks and is in line with Miami-Dade County's recent emergency order that public transit users countywide wear masks while using such services. Children under the age of 2 are not required to wear a mask.

The City of Miami's trolley system is currently offering limited service from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on weekdays and Saturdays on all thirteen of its routes. Sunday service is suspended until further notice, with the sole exception of the Little Haiti route.

For updates on the City of Miami’s ongoing response to COVID-19 coronavirus, please visit www.miamigov.com/coronavirus.

The City of Miami contributed to the information in this report.

