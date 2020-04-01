Wendell and Velinda Jones had free chicken, potatoes and orange juice loaded in the trunk of their cars during a Farm Share distribution that broke records on Thursday, March 26 in the Golden Glades area near Miami Gardens.
The coronavirus pandemic created an economic hardship for senior citizens like the Jones who said inventory at their local grocery store was scarce and social distancing presented a challenge.
To address both needs, area elected-officials hosted a strictly enforced, drive-thru event that permitted vehicles only. The automobiles served as protective barriers, limited contact exposure and prohibited people from congregating in one area.
“You can’t find nothing over in the stores near us, so when we heard about this food drive-thru over in Miami Gardens, it seemed worth it,” Velinda told The Miami Times from the passenger seat of a black sedan. The senior citizens were grateful for the food received.
“The elderly are a particularly vulnerable demographic in my North Miami-Aventura district,” said Rep. Barbara Watson. “This north region in Miami-Dade County has more senior citizens collectively cluttered together than anywhere else in the nation,” said Watson. “So we have to be able to figure out how we are going to best serve that population.”
Farm Share distribution manager Luis Dickson told The Miami Times that this was the company’s first drive-thru of such a large scale.
“Since the whole virus concern began, we immediately moved all of our distributions from walk-ups to strictly drive-thru for health and safety concerns,” said Dickson. “We have been doing drive-thru distributions since there was a spread of the virus but none of this magnitude.”
The Miami Gardens event attracted a caravan of 1,000 vehicles that stretched bumper-to-bumper for two hours along Northwest Seventh Avenue. Some arrived as early as 4:00 a.m. to access the massive giveaway that served an estimated 2,000 households, some of whom waited in their vehicles for up to three hours. The distribution ended at 4:30 p.m.
Total distribution included 18,000 pounds of water; 2,000 bags of chicken; 3,575 pounds of strawberries; 6,912 boxes of raisins; 2,016 bags of oranges; 1,920 bags of apples; 1,920 bottles of orange juice; 2,400 bags of potatoes and 8,000 pounds of nonperishable “meals ready to eat.”
“We are grateful for the support of the South Florida community and its leaders during a time of such great need,” stated Stephen Shelley, CEO of Farm Share.
Since 1991, the organization has distributed fresh food, free of charge, to families, children, seniors and individuals in need throughout Florida.
“Those of us representing this district knew that once people were confined inside their homes for more than a week, there was going to be a great need for food,” said District 2 commissioner Jean Monestime. “Those of us familiar with our district know the economic disparity that individuals and family members suffer.”
According to Monestine, during a good economy most people work but still live paycheck-to-paycheck. Many have been laid off, so this drive-thru Farm Share was vital to assist families and put food on their table.
The Miami Gardens Farm Share was an ultimate success, but not without a glitch. Pedestrians were not allowed, and residents without cars or with physical restrictions were unable to access food.
Merissa Bailey arrived at 9 a.m. and essentially parked in place until the distribution kicked-off at 10 a.m. The 40-year-old Miami Gardens resident said when she finally got to the entrance on Northwest Seventh Avenue, other cars were already receiving items.
Miami-Dade County police officers prohibited her from entering the parking lot because there were already too many cars.
“They told us we have to drive around and ‘try our luck,’” Bailey expressed in a phone call with The Miami Times. “What do you mean try our luck? It wasn’t in a location where we could just drive around.”
Bailey’s two daughters were in her vehicle. Her parents were driving a separate car and were also denied access due to the onslaught of cars. A co-worker arrived around the same time as Bailey, but didn’t receive food items until near 3 p.m.
In the aftermath, the situation was diffused when State Rep. Dotie Joseph personally responded to Bailey’s dismay posted on social media.
“That was a pleasant surprise,” said Bailey. “She was very professional and helpful, and that is important because sometimes people feel they’re not heart, but she did personally reach out to me.”
Participating elected-officials included: Sen. Oscar Braynon; Sen. Jason Pizzo; State Rep. Dotie Joseph; State Rep. Barbara Watson; Rep. Kionne McGhee; Miami-Dade District 2 County Commissioner Jean Monestime; in collaboration with Farm Share, Miami-Dade County, City of Miami Gardens, City of Opa-Locka, City of North Miami, City of North Miami Beach and City of Miami Shores.
For a list of Farm Share’s future distribution dates and sites throughout Florida, visit www.farmshare.org.