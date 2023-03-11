FL Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo

Dr. Joseph Ladapo, FL Surgeon General

 (Shutterstock Via Patch.com)

US FDA & CDC blasted Florida's Surgeon General, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, in a letter on Friday over his encouragement of vaccine hesitancy. Statements made by Dr. Ladapo about the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines were deemed "incorrect, misleading, and harmful" by FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf and CDC's Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. The letter also addressed reports of life-threatening conditions linked to the vaccine, which the agencies do not believe are caused by the vaccine. The evidence currently available does not show an increased risk of death associated with vaccines, but further investigation is needed. Drs. Califf and Walensky concluded that public health officials should protect the populations they serve, and prevent hesitancy which could threaten this effort.

