US FDA & CDC blasted Florida's Surgeon General, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, in a letter on Friday over his encouragement of vaccine hesitancy. Statements made by Dr. Ladapo about the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines were deemed "incorrect, misleading, and harmful" by FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf and CDC's Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. The letter also addressed reports of life-threatening conditions linked to the vaccine, which the agencies do not believe are caused by the vaccine. The evidence currently available does not show an increased risk of death associated with vaccines, but further investigation is needed. Drs. Califf and Walensky concluded that public health officials should protect the populations they serve, and prevent hesitancy which could threaten this effort.
FDA & CDC Slam Florida Surgeon General for Encouraging COVID Vaccine Hesitancy
- Miami Times Staff Report
-
- Updated
- Comments
Trending Now
Articles
- 4 ways to strengthen your retirement
- Steve Gallon IV a suspect in police shooting
- Reregulation of airlines will hurt travelers of color
- Americans are saving the least since 2005
- Black culinary talent shines at South Beach Wine & Food Festival
- Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson home for street naming
- Trump and DeSantis take up sinister Nazi playbook
- Bills to empower sheriffs would undo Miami-Dade PD and local civilian oversight
- Banning books is a supreme form of ignorance and suppression
- Miami Gardens fire victims demand accountability, file $8.6 million lawsuit
Recent Headlines
- Appraiser Ordered to Pay Black Couple After Lowballing Home's Value
- Black Mother & Daughters Awarded $8.25 Million for Unlawful Detention
- FDA & CDC Slam Florida Surgeon General for Encouraging COVID Vaccine Hesitancy
- Steve Gallon IV a suspect in police shooting
- Miami Gardens fire victims demand accountability, file $8.6 million lawsuit
- Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson home for street naming
- Opa-locka cop bonds out, charged with domestic abuse
- Bills to empower sheriffs would undo Miami-Dade PD and local civilian oversight
Recent Headlines
- Appraiser Ordered to Pay Black Couple After Lowballing Home's Value
- Black Mother & Daughters Awarded $8.25 Million for Unlawful Detention
- FDA & CDC Slam Florida Surgeon General for Encouraging COVID Vaccine Hesitancy
- Steve Gallon IV a suspect in police shooting
- Miami Gardens fire victims demand accountability, file $8.6 million lawsuit
- Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson home for street naming
- Opa-locka cop bonds out, charged with domestic abuse
- Bills to empower sheriffs would undo Miami-Dade PD and local civilian oversight