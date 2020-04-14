Florida Supreme Court oral arguments typically are dignified affairs in a tradition-filled courtroom across the street from the state Capitol.
But when justices hear arguments May 6, they will use Zoom.
For the first time, the Supreme Court will hold oral arguments using video teleconferencing technology as it tries to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, the court announced Tuesday, April 14.
The announcement came a day after the U.S. Supreme Court said it would hear arguments by teleconference in May --- and as courts across Florida have adjusted age-old routines because of the pandemic.
The May 6 arguments at the Florida Supreme Court also will focus on legal issues that are not so traditional: a battle about medical-marijuana licensing and a debate about a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow people to use recreational marijuana.
A news release Tuesday from the Supreme Court said justices and attorneys will interact during the hearings by using Zoom teleconferencing software, which has become seemingly ubiquitous in recent weeks as face-to-face meetings have been called off.
“The court clerk’s office will work with attorneys in advance of oral arguments to help them set up their own Zoom connections with the court,” the news release said. “Under this arrangement, each of the justices and the lawyers will be in separate locations that are teleconferenced together for the usual interactive questions and answers of court arguments.”
The Supreme Court already livestreams oral arguments, and the news release said the public will be able to see video and audio of the May 6 arguments on those livestream feeds. Oral arguments also are typically shown on The Florida Channel.
The announcement came a little more than a week after Chief Justice Charles Canady extended a statewide suspension of jury trials and other in-person court proceedings through May 29. Canady issued similar orders in March as the state grappled with COVID-19, the deadly respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
The April 6 order applied, in part, to criminal and civil jury trials, jury selection and grand-jury proceedings. It said circuit and county courts will “continue to perform essential court proceedings,” such as first-appearance hearings and criminal arraignments, bail hearings for people in jail, juvenile-delinquency detention hearings and hearings to determine whether people should be involuntarily committed under the Baker Act.
“No proceedings or other court events other than essential proceedings and proceedings critical to the state of emergency or the public health emergency shall be conducted through in-person hearings,” Canady wrote.