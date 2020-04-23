Florida’s tourism and hospitality industry should reopen from the coronavirus pandemic slowly, focusing first on getting residents to take in-state vacations before branching out to domestic and international travelers, a business subcommittee charged with making recommendations was told Tuesday.
Florida’s No. 1 industry has crashed since mid-March when the state’s theme parks and other attractions began closing, with hotels seeing a drop in revenue of $1.6 billion over the last six weeks compared to last year, said Dana Young, head of Visit Florida, the state’s tourism bureau. Domestic air travel to the state is down 65% and international air travel is down 80% compared to last year, she said on the committee’s conference call.
She and others said bringing those numbers back will require showing people it is safe to travel and visit restaurants and other crowded facilities by adopting practices aimed at preventing the virus’s spread, including stringent cleaning and employee safeguards. She said those steps must be done methodically and only when medical professionals say it is safe to proceed.
“Florida eased into the stay-at-home order and now our job is to look at how to appropriately ease out,” she said. She said her organization’s first advertising campaign would be aimed at Florida residents, exhorting them to visit the state’s attractions when they begin venturing back into the world.
“Our marketing will aim to invoke a sense of Florida pride,” she said.
The subcommittee is reporting to an executive committee composed of some of the state’s most powerful political and business leaders, which Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Monday. He asked it to prepare recommendations by Friday for reopening the state. The executive committee is meeting daily by phone.
DeSantis told the hospitality subcommittee that while their businesses might be deemed non-essential and were closed or heavily restricted, they are essential to the state’s long-term economic health and they must be reopened as soon as possible. He said if supermarkets can operate with restrictions, so could other indoor businesses that attract crowds.
“If people can fight over toilet paper at Costco, then I think there is a way you can run a restaurant safely,” the Republican governor said.
Restaurant executives told the group that fully reopening won’t be simply unlocking doors and turning on lights. Florida restaurants have been restricted to takeout and delivery service for about a month and their staffs and supplies are depleted.
Tim Petrillo, CEO of The Restaurant People, which operates 70 eateries under various names, told the group suppliers will struggle to meet demand as reopening restaurants place large orders simultaneously. He said getting employees back will also be difficult — his company has laid off 95% of its workers and many have moved away.
There will be dining room issues. Will restaurants be limited to 50% capacity, must they keep diners apart and will there be different rules for outdoor seating? Will masks and gloves for servers and disposable menus be required and how will such rules be enforced? It must be uniform statewide, Petrillo said.
“The clearer direction we can give to all establishments will be better for the industry so we don’t have some people not doing enough and other people going overboard,” he said.
Jose Cil, CEO of Restaurant Brands International, which owns Burger King, Popeyes and Tim Hortons, told the group his in-restaurant employees are individually screened daily, answering health questions and their temperatures taken. Managers must keep a log.
He said the company is now granting 14 days paid leave to hourly employees exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, “given the importance of folks taking this seriously and not scrambling to go to work even if they are feeling ill.” Low-rung fast-food workers typically don’t get paid sick days.
Hotel and resort executives told the group they need to assure the public that returning to their tight, highly trafficked facilities is safe and that plans for phasing back in outdoor activities like tennis and golf differ from indoor pursuits like massages.
Philip Goldfarb, who runs Miami Beach’s Fontainebleau Resort and other properties, said his rooms are being sprayed with hospital-grade disinfectant between guests and other commitments are being made to make sure the virus doesn’t spread.
“We want to illustrate to our customers and our employees that we are taking this very serious,” he said.
THEME PARKS, SPORTS TEAMS WEIGH OPTIONS FOR CROWDS
Expect “virtual” or expanded FastPass-style lines, staggered seating on rides, online food ordering and limited crowds when Florida’s major theme parks eventually reopen after being shuttered during the coronavirus pandemic.
No timelines have been set to reopen the state’s economically critical theme parks, their accompanying resorts and TV production studios. However, Universal Orlando Resort CEO John Sprouls said Wednesday that planning is underway for when the gates open, with workers and possibly guests expected to be screened when entering the facilities, which closed in mid-March.
“We're not sure yet how we're going to do that, but we're looking for help from health officials to help us figure out what might be an appropriate protocol to try to minimize the possibility of any sick guests entering the parks,” Sprouls told fellow members of a working group focused on the tourism and retail industries as part of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Re-Open Florida Task Force.
“We're evaluating face coverings for our team members,” Sprouls said. “We're potentially evaluating, allowing or even encouraging guests to wear face coverings as well. At least initially.”
The task force’s executive committee is expected to make recommendations to DeSantis by the end of the week about ways to reopen the state’s economy. On Tuesday, the working group discussed the need for enhanced hygiene measures for workers at hotels and restaurants, measures that could also carry into aspects of theme parks.
Sprouls, also the vice president of Universal Parks & Resorts, said even with steps such as enhanced cleaning, checking temperatures and observations by onsite medical personnel, guests will need to be confident that the facilities are safe.
“If they don't feel safe, they won't attend,” Sprouls said.
To help improve the feel of safety and to get guests used to staying six feet apart to reduce the spread of the coronavius, expect parks to limit attendance when they reopen.
“We would be capping attendance to make sure we could create a maximum amount of social distancing,” Sprouls said. “And then, as we gained confidence in those practices and procedures that we're employing, and as we learned from what we're doing, we would gradually see that attendance rise.”
Waiting for people to feel safe is part of why UBS Wall Street analyst John Hodulik downgraded Walt Disney stock and went against predictions of a summer reopening by forecasting that the company’s theme parks would remain closed until early next year.
“While officials at the federal and state level are working on ‘opening’ the economy, we expect it to happen in stages, with stadiums and theme parks low on the list,” Hodulik wrote.
Disney has been working with the state’s unemployment system to download a list of furloughed employees as it stopped paying more than 100,000 workers on Monday.
Meanwhile, the task force’s tourism working group was also advised Wednesday that professional sports are most likely to reopen in empty venues and potentially could require cashless transactions as fans return.
Matthew Caldwell, president and CEO of the National Hockey League’s Florida Panthers, liked the “virtual” lines idea by Universal, in which people can use cell phone apps to reserve times for rides. However, he said such a concept might be more difficult involving concession lines in arenas with 20,000 people.
“We have a certain time when the game starts, and then there's certain rushes to the food and beverage stands in between admissions and periods,” Caldwell said. “But we're looking at everything. We're looking at doing cashless arenas next year. There's only a few sports platforms that do that right now, but we're really digging in hard to just limit touchpoints as much as possible.”
Caldwell said the goals of the NHL and the National Basketball Association are to finish the seasons that were shut down last month.
Games may be held on neutral sites and with no or limited fans.
Any restart would require mini-training camps that would push the start into July if players can get back together in June, Caldwell said.
Major League Baseball has also considered several scenarios to return to the field, including a proposal that would have the 15 teams that train in Florida play games without fans at spring-training stadiums.
_______________________
Jim Turner of News Service Florida and AP's Terry Spencer contributed to the information in this report.