While efforts to "flatten the curve" of the coronavirus are working, small businesses are suffering due to plummeting sales. The businesses that survive this crisis will do so by finding innovative ways to reach their customers and inspire them to take action and buy. Black Business Boom, a rapidly expanding e-commerce marketplace for Black-owned small businesses has the solution.
For a limited time, Black Business Boom is waiving the $100 set-up fee and business owners can sign-up and get the first three months free, with a discounted rate of $4.99 a month after that. Businesses hit hardest by the shut down like restaurants, bars, cafes, shops, salons and countless other small enterprises can increase their cashflow through the sale of gift cards and buy now/use later discounted gift certificates. All business types can sign up, including brick and mortar stores, mobile, and online business.
Black Business Boom offers a wide range of promotional options for small businesses eager to sell gift cards. "We are acting as the intermediary for businesses that don’t have an online site for making gift card transactions," said Founder Danielle McGee. "Black business owners don't always have equal access to technology and resources, that's where we step in to help.”
The company is also helping Black-owned restaurants by developing mobile apps for pick-up and delivery services. As part of a partnership with the National African American Restaurant and Nightclub Association, Black Business Boom is discounting app development for small businesses for the first year, which includes design and publishing. Businesses can now have their own mobile app published on Google Play and in the Apple App Store for only $75 a month. The app not only has the technology to keep your business afloat, it offers the marketing support to help your business grow.
"The Covid 19 crisis has a lot of small business owners anxious about the future of their business," said Chief Marketing Officer Tee Wilson. "At the core of our mission is helping Black businesses succeed, we are working hard to find innovative and affordable ways to do just that."
In the coming week, Black Business Boom will launch the first gift card advertising campaign to its 50,000 followers and subscribers. Make sure your business is a part of it. To sign up visit BoominGiftCards.com and use discount code 3MONTH.