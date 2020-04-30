Miami, FL (33127)

Today

Thunderstorms early, then becoming mostly clear after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 64F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then becoming mostly clear after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 64F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.