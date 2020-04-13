Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens is now testing people of all ages showing the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) symptoms.
They are also testing anyone who believes they were in close contact with someone else who has tested positive, whether they are showing symptoms or not.
An appointment is not needed to get tested at the stadium, located at 347 Don Shula Drive, Miami Gardens, Florida.
For more information, you may call the Florida Department of Health's 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.
For the latest COVID-19 pandemic updates and coverage, keep up with The Miami Times' "Coronavirus News Hub" at https://www.miamitimesonline.com/covid-19_hub/
Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert contributed to the information in this report.