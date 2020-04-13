National Guard at Hard Rock Stadium

A National Guard troop directs cars to a test site Sunday, March 22, 2020, at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. A drive through Covid-19 test site has been set up in the parking lot.

 Joe Caverette/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens is now testing people of all ages showing the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) symptoms.

They are also testing anyone who believes they were in close contact with someone else who has tested positive, whether they are showing symptoms or not. 

An appointment is not needed to get tested at the stadium, located at 347 Don Shula Drive, Miami Gardens, Florida.

For more information, you may call the Florida Department of Health's 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121. 

Hard Rock Stadium COVID-19 testing update

For the latest COVID-19 pandemic updates and coverage, keep up with The Miami Times' "Coronavirus News Hub" at https://www.miamitimesonline.com/covid-19_hub/

Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert contributed to the information in this report.

