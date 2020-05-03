E. Goldman, left, and Alex Berkman, right, ride in a caravan to protest conditions that detainees being held by Immigration and Customs Enforcement face outside of the Broward Transitional Center, during the new coronavirus pandemic, Friday, May 1, 2020, in Pompano Beach, Fla. A Miami federal judge has ordered the release of some detainees from ICE custody at three South Florida detention centers due to conditions related to COVID-19.