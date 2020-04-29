Killer Mike, who owns a chain of barbershops called The Swag Shop in Atlanta, says that he has decided not to immediately re-open his businesses despite Georgia Governor Brian Kemp's announcement that shops can be re-opened again. The rapper turned activist says that he and his wife, Shay, are not "comfortable" to re-open right now as it could put their staff and clients at risk.
While Killer Mike strongly believes that businesses should be making money, he told TMZ that "our first concern is the safety of our employees and our customers."
During his interview, he also mentioned that race is a factor because the Black community, who are unfortunately impacted more by the spread of COVID-19, is the community that he serves. He said, "We don't want our customers or our barbers in danger and we wanna wait it out."
Gov. Kemp's plans to lift restrictions that will allow shops such as barbershops, salons, gyms, and other businesses to re-open has been heavily criticized. Killer Mike, who has been in the business for 9 years, says that he hopes government officials will re-consider lifting the restrictions too soon.
