KIPP, a national nonprofit network of public charter schools with a successful track record of educating students to and through college, has announced the launch of its interactive virtual classroom for its more than 440 elementary and middle school students across Liberty City and West Little River.
Through an online learning platform all teachers are able to teach their students in real time and students are able to learn together with their peers while practicing social distancing in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In preparation for the virtual classroom, KIPP Miami distributed more than 355 chrome books to its students, provided wi-fi hot-spots to families without internet access, hand-delivered 185 learning kits filled with schools supplies and hosted a series of trainings for teachers, parents and students on the remote learning online platform prior to its launch.
KIPP Miami believes strong family and school engagement are central to all students’ success. Therefore, in addition to educational resources, KIPP Miami has worked with its educational and operational staff, as well as community partners, to provide important resources to help families get through these challenging times.
“At KIPP Miami we have always been committed to going the extra mile for our students and families and at no time is this more important than right now,” said, Brett Kimmel, Executive Director, KIPP Miami. “We are proud to work together to ensure that our students stay curious and on-track with their learning, while providing our families with the support needed to navigate these challenging times.”
Amongst the resources and support KIPP Miami is providing its students and families are:
- Learning Kits: Students received a range of school supplies in a drawstring book bag, including notebooks, crayons, glue sticks, scissors and a pencil box with pencils and pens, to assist with online learning and for free choice time.
- Meal Assistance: Thanks to a partnership with Caring for Miami, more than 30 families struggling with food insecurity are receiving hand-delivered groceries by KIPP Miami staff, enough for three meals a day – all seven days a week. These meals are being provided for all children in the family, regardless if they are KIPP students.
- Bi-Weekly Teacher Check-Ins: Teachers at all grade levels are conducting phone calls, twice a week, with families to check-in on education and overall wellness needs.
- Virtual Wellness and Counseling: Teleservices have been set up for students to receive mental health support and family counseling. Additionally, speech pathology services are also being offered online for students.
- Family Helpline: KIPP Miami has set-up a 24/7 hotline for families and students to reach out regarding any personal and/or educational need.
Launched in 2018, KIPP Miami is part of the KIPP (Knowledge is Power Program) national nonprofit network of college preparatory public charter schools serving elementary, middle and high school students. It is one of 28 networks across KIPP’s national portfolio and its first new region in more than eight years. KIPP Miami serves approximately 500 students in grades K, 1, 2, 5 and 6 via two schools: KIPP Sunrise Academy, an elementary school in Liberty City, and KIPP Liberty, a middle school in West Little River.
KIPP Miami is part of the KIPP (Knowledge is Power Program) national nonprofit network of college preparatory public charter schools serving elementary, middle and high school students. KIPP has a 20-year track record of preparing students for success in college and life. Founded in 2018, KIPP Miami operates two nonprofit charter schools in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood. KIPP Miami is proud to partner with Miami-Dade County Public Schools, the Urban League’s We Rise Liberty City Initiative, Jewish Children’s Services, and I Have a Dream to bring additional education options to Liberty City.
To learn more about KIPP Miami and its effort visit http://www.kippmiami.org/.