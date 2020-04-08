In response to widespread business shutdowns in Little Haiti due to COVID-19, Metro 1 is spearheading the Little Haiti Small Business Relief Fund to offer business owners micro-grants for up to $2,500. The Wynwood-based real estate firm launched a Little Haiti Small Business Relief Fund in collaboration with The Miami Foundation, United Way of Miami-Dade, The Black Professionals Network (BPN), Sant La, Haitian Neighborhood Center and Branches.
Metro 1 provided the initial $33,000 investment seed and is making a public appeal for donations toward a $150,000 goal. In addition to providing grant dollars to business owners in select zip codes, potential grantees must first apply. The fund will also offer applicants the following: business training; mentorship; financial counseling services; guidance in applying for SBA loans and technological assistance.
"The Little Haiti Small Business fund aims to protect the fabric of one of Miami’s most authentic and vulnerable communities,´ said Andres Nava, executive vice president at Metro 1 and relief fund co-creator. The heritage and culture behind Little Haiti is truly one of a kind in Miami. It’s important we protect these businesses, they are the fabric of the neighborhood,"
The Miami Times reported April 1 that the federal government has a duty to prevent any small business from falling through the cracks during this public health emergency. On Friday, March 28, the president signed a $2 trillion economic relief plan that includes $377 billion in loan assistance through the COVID-19 Relief for Small Businesses Act 2020.
For small businesses that are denied an Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL), the bill created a new grant program that awards up to $50,000 to small businesses that have between two and 50 employees and can demonstrate losses of at least 50 percent for a minimum of one month due to the outbreak.
Small businesses like Bon Gout BBQ located at 99 NW 54th St. in Little Haiti along with a host of additional applicants are currently being reviewed by a team of committee members. "Applicants under review should find out if they are receiving the grants later this week," Metro 1 said in an email to The Miami Times.
"Sant La is very excited to be part of this pilot project along with UW, MF, MO, BPN and Branches,” said Gepsie Metellus, executive director, Sant La. “Not only will this project bring much-needed relief to small and 'Mom and Pop' businesses who have taken a big hit in the wake of this pandemic; this project can be a replicable model for how to best target and bring relief to under-resourced entities."
Metellus added that she was excited by the potential to demonstrate what works and what does not work for Little Haiti’s small business enterprises.
To give to the Little Haiti Small Business Relief Fund, apply for aid or get involved, please visit www.metro1.com/littlehaitistrong. Follow the campaign on social media at #LittleHaitiStrong.