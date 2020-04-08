While The Miami Times reported April 1, an estimated 2,000 were said to have been serviced at Farm Share’s record-breaking food distribution drive thru March 26 in the Golden Glades area of Miami Gardens, some were left unable to take advantage of the free grocery distribution due to the fact that it required individuals to have a vehicle.
The need for a transportation network partner surfaced after Farm Share was forced to revise many of its scheduled walk-up distributions to make them drive-thru only for safety precautions amid the pandemic, the company said in a statement.
The nonprofit determined that many Floridians, including senior citizens and those who travel by foot, were unable to access food at Farm Share’s drive-thru distributions due to a lack of transportation.
“The emergence of Floridians newly in need of support, coupled with the lack of funds and available volunteers, has caused us to act quickly and rethink how we serve Floridians,” said Stephen Shelley, Farm Share CEO. “Our new partnership with Lyft is vital, enabling us to directly connect Floridians with the food they need to feed their families.”
The partnership between Lyft and Farm Share is currently active in South Florida and aims to provide hundreds of families in need with a Lyft ride credit valued at up to $25. This will allow individuals or households to get picked up and driven to a designated Farm Share facility using a code through the Lyft app.
Farm Share will disclose this code to its South Florida partner agencies who have worked to identify people in-need through their network in the community in order to ensure Lyft’s service with Farm Sure is going to those with no vehicle and who are most vulnerable during this crisis.
A smartphone is required in order to download the Lyft app, as well as a working credit or debit card to sign up for the app-- something Shelley acknowledged may be an issue for some individuals.
“There are some limitations that unfortunately we haven’t been able to solve yet,” he said. “We’ve been trying for weeks now to figure out the best way to serve people without cars and this is just one solution so far, and we’re very grateful for Lyft for proposing the solution-- but it’s not the only solution there needs to be some more ways to solve this problem.”
The CEO said Farm Share is currently working to collaborate with the county and other organizations who are doing delivery services to increase their outreach efforts of serving individuals and households with no car.
Compared to last March, Shelley estimated an increase of about two million more pounds Farm Share received in food donations; and their March monetary donations increased by 350%-- nearly 15,000 more than last year.
Lyft was not available for interview, but offered the following comment to The Miami Times regarding their partnership with Farm Share:
“For many people, living without access to transportation can make something like obtaining fresh food a major challenge. Lyft is proud to work with Farm Share and help improve the lives of the South Florida community during this unprecedented time."
The partnership launched on Wednesday, April 1, and Lyft Florida’s general manager Yun Ling added the following statement via press release:
“We believe everyone should have access to reliable, affordable transportation. We are proud to work with Farm Share to help riders get to a location that provides them with free food and supplies,” said Ling. “These are challenging times for many families, and this partnership will help connect hundreds of people with the resources they need to get through this difficult time.”
Some of Farm Share’s regional agencies who are working to identify households who could benefit from Lyft’s services include: Biscayne Senior Center; Allapattah Community Action Inc; Brownsville Community Outreach; Florida Baptist Children's Home; Goulds Church of Christ; Haitian Church Of The Brethren; JJ Helping Hands; Joshua’s Heart Foundation; Living Care Group Home; Meals of Hope; Richmond Heights Resource Center; South Florida Seniors in Action and more.
“Farm Share is incredibly grateful for the support Lyft is providing, and we look forward to continuing to build strong relationships with corporate partners who share our goal of making sure that no Floridian goes hungry,” added Shelley.