Louise Beal, an 81-year old grandmother from South Carolina, has recovered from coronavirus after 11 days of fighting the disease. She was recently released from Trident Medical Center in Charleston where she was being treated.
“This sickness right here? I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy,” Beal, who is known in the family as a fighter, told WLTX.
Beal began feeling ill after traveling from New York to South Carolina to visit her relatives. She was admitted to the hospital when she tested positive of the coronavirus and her condition worsened.
Her family started to worry when she began “telling us what to do in case of her demise, which really threw us for loop,” her daughter, Shenae Taylor, said. “My mom’s a fighter, so the fact that she had started to give up really scared us.”
Beale even said she thought she couldn’t make it anymore and just give up, but she found inspiration to keep fighting.
“I dreamed about my parents and I said I don’t let anything beat me. I’m not here for the COVID to beat me. I’m here to beat it.”
Her children were also there to encourage her even through phone calls. Beale recalled, “My son called me and said mom you’re a tough old lady. Mommy, you can’t give up yet.”
After 11 days, she was thankfully cleared to be taken out of the hospital in a wheelchair while the medical staff congratulated her and applauded her.
“I call them miracle workers,” Beale said, referring to the medical staff. “Everybody was so wonderful to me. I appreciate everything you do. I thank you… I thank God for life.”