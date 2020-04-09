Miami-Dade's NAACP Housing Committee Chair Daniella Pierre and Legal Services of Greater Miami Equal Justice Works Fellow Teiya Campbell will host a virtual meeting on Friday, April 10 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. to answer renters' questions and provide additional insight on the state of equal housing in South Florida.
The meeting will be held via Zoom's digital conference platform. The ID code to enter the virtual meeting is: 214-884-543; and the password is: 050613.
For more information, you can email miamidadecommunications@gmail.com.