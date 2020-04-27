Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez discusses the rules and guidelines to be followed as the county prepares to open parks, waterways and golf courses on Wednesday, April 29.
Below is a copy of the executive order issued by the mayor on Monday, April 27.
