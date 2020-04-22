In the spirit of working together during the COVID-19 pandemic, the resonant words of Coach Shula are thematic, “In life, as in football… It takes a team!”
Four Miami Dolphins alumni and restauranteurs, including Shula himself, took those words to heart and have scored an off-the-field touch down by providing breakfast, lunch and dinner options to those most at-risk. They are, John Offerdahl, Offerdahl’s Off-The-Grill; Kim Bokamper, Bokamper’s Sports Bar & Grill; Bob Brudzinski, Bru’s Room Sports Grill and legendary coach Don Shula.
The Miami Dolphin team stars are all engaged in the food service industry and collectively teamed up to provide free meals to vulnerable populations severely impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, all while helping to keep workers from their restaurants employed and on the payroll.
The program is made possible by a $250,000 grant from Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross through the Miami Dolphins Foundation and lays the groundwork for a multi-faceted program designed to keep as many people fed as possible and accomplish a dual goal to combat unemployment.
“The magnitude of the impact of both the health and economic crisis on our most vulnerable populations cannot be overstated,” said John Offerdahl whose namesake Hands Off Foundation’s mission is to “Feed the needs of those in crisis” in partnership with business, government, civic and faith-based organizations.
“Many of these individuals simply do not have the resources and the physical means to provide food for their families. This grant is an initial step towards a much broader effort to help at-risk populations, all while keeping food service employees working,” Offerdahl added.
In order to apply for emergency meal kits, interested non-profit organizations may email FEEDTHENEEDSouthFlorida@gmail.com. Once the organization and their request are vetted, they will be notified as to the specifics of meal drop-offs pending need and available funds.
To financially support these efforts, go to www.handofffoundation.org to make a 100% tax-deductible donation. Money will feed the needs of 1st responders, healthcare workers, as well as vulnerable families in our communities right here in South Florida.
The program brings individually pre-wrapped meals to vetted 1st responders, healthcare and non-profit organizations at a designated drop-off location. This allows for social distancing and creates the most hygienic environment. The organizations then distribute the meals to their constituents. Breakfast, lunch and dinner options are available.
Through The Miami Dolphins Foundation, the team’s goal is to level the playing field through the power of teamwork to inspire a healthier, more educated and united South Florida community. The Miami Dolphins believe it is important to be inclusive of the diversity and aware of the intersections that make up South Florida, uniting groups of different races, genders, sexual orientations, identities, abilities and faith around the power of football.