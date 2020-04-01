The COVID-19 crisis has impacted the city of Miami tourism industry to such a drastic degree, basic hotel operations have been halted. Some owners seek to revitalize business by keeping their doors open to essential workers like first responders who are frontline defenders during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
To support local business owners, the Greater Miami Convention & Business Bureau conceptualized and launched the ‘Hotels for Essential Lodgers Program,” following the restriction on hotel stays. Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez issued the order March 21.
More than 100 hotels are offering access to essential lodgers — defined as health care professionals, first responders and patients’ families, among many others.
To help hotel owners field accommodations, the GMCVB program has provided an online, up-to-date list of hotels that are open to service essential lodgers who meet the criteria.
Two, Black-owned hoteliers located in the historic Overtown are among those participating in the innovative launch. The Miami Times spoke to those owners on Monday, March 30.
Dunns-Josephine hotel
Kristin Kitchen, owner and operator of the Dunns-Josephine hotel, a part of Sojourn Heritage Hotels, said her occupancy fallout was precipitated by cancellation of the Miami Gardens Jazz in the Gardens music festival scheduled March 13-15.
“We had 42 cancellations in 24 hours that weekend” Kitchen told The Miami Times. “It was a trainwreck you couldn’t stop.”
By Tuesday, March 24, Kitchen’s hotels was booked to capacity, but she had to release all remaining occupants. She added that the March aftermath has been drastic.
“Even prior to the city closing the hotels, we got slammed when the president cut international travel,” said Kitchen. “Global travel makes up 50% of our clients because we’re positioned in Overtown right by the cruise ports and airport.”
The Copper Door B&B
Jamila Ross and Akino West, co-owners of the The Copper Door B&B, also attest to the pandemic’s ripple effect on the hospitality industry.
Her business began to fluctuate after the city of Miami postponed Ultra Music Festival. The hotel is within walking-distance to the festival's Bayfront Park venue.
The business owners have chosen to remain open to essential lodgers as a community endorsement.
“From a communal perspective, we know how close we are to medical facilities and those in need, so it’s an opportunity to provide what our neighbors are looking for,” said Ross. “We wouldn’t have the opportunity to host anyone and so it seemed like a great way to satisfy a few different needs.”
While both hotels have remained open since the essential lodgers program launched, their service has yet to be utilized. The reason could extend beyond local challenged.
According to Hotel News Now and parent company STR analysts, U.S. hotel revenue per available room dropped 69.5% during the week of March 15-21 — the third-consecutive double-digit weekly RevPAR decline.
Jan Freitag, SVP of Lodging Insights at STR, said on a data webinar Thursday, March 26, the RevPAR decrease was significant for all of the wrong reasons.
Further, ITP members Hilton, IHG, Marriott and NH Hotel Group are among the many hotel companies and hotel associations working with local governments across the world to transform vacant hotel rooms into treatment facilities to support increasing demand on local healthcare systems, according to HNN.
Extra capacity for homeless shelters is beginning to be created by a Hilton hotel in New Orleans that has vowed to provide food and accommodation for the next month. This measure is being explored by other governments around the world including California, Paris and Dublin, HNN reported.
The Copper Door B&B is also a part of Airbnb’s new global program to provide free or subsidized housing for healthcare professionals, relief workers, and first responders, typically closer to where they are working.
Airbnb
In a press release dated Thursday, March 26, Airbnb stated they will waive all fees associated with the stays of all frontline medical staff and will also allow Airbnb hosts to opt in to provide homes that follow new cleanliness protocols based on recommendations from medical experts.
“Medical workers and first responders are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and we want to help,” said Airbnb’s co-founder Joe Gebbia. “We’ve heard from countless hosts around the world who want to provide a comforting home to heroic first responders and want to create a “host community”
In response to increasing need, the GMCVB launched a webpage listing all the resources and charitable opportunities available for the travel and hospitality industry. TheHelpforTourism.com page provides the industry and other GMCVB partners a look at how to secure assistance or even offer help should they be in the position to do so. Visit www.miamiandbeaches.com/help for more information.
Visit the GMCVB’s essential lodger hotels https://www.miamiandbeaches.com/lodging.