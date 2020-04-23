In this April 20, 2020 file photo, handwriting on the window of the Divino Ceviche restaurant sends a positive message to customers during the new coronavirus pandemic, in Coral Gables, Fla. The restaurant is open only for takeout and delivery to mitigate the spread of the new coronavirus. Florida's tourism and hospitality industry should reopen from the coronavirus pandemic slowly, focusing first on getting residents to take in-state vacations before branching out to domestic and international travelers, a business subcommittee charged with making recommendations was told Tuesday, April 21, 2020.