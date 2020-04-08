"Wear a mask when you go outside" is the latest recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). Working together we can save lives. If you need to go outside for essential business, you need to wear a mask because it keeps you safe and helps slow the spread of the virus.
If you don't have a mask, here's how you can make one. Refer to the images below for your step-by-step guide courtesy of the CDC.
We are in this together. Stay healthy. And stay at home.
For the latest COVID-19 pandemic updates and coverage, keep up with The Miami Times' "Coronavirus News Hub" at https://www.miamitimesonline.com/covid-19_hub/
_______________
Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert and the Center for Disease Control contributed to the information in this report.