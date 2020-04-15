To assist North Miami businesses during the threat of COVID-19 pandemic, the North Miami Community Redevelopment Agency (NMCRA) has created two, emergency relief grant programs to aid businesses that have been severely impacted and are facing challenging times during this ongoing crisis.
Available immediately, the first grant is titled, the Emergency Relief for Essential Businesses. Small businesses deemed essential by Miami-Dade County and the City of North Miami Offices of Emergency Management are eligible for this one-time, $1,000 grant that will be provided to (25) twenty-five NMCRA businesses. Funds can used for the purchase of inventory to continue limited operations during the public health emergency. This program does not require participants to first apply for any SBA/FL disaster loan, and it does not have to be paid back.
The second grant is titled, the Emergency Relief to Jump Start Businesses. It will allow 120 North Miami small businesses to receive up to $5,000 to jump start their future operational expenses including rent, payroll, communications, etc.
Interested small businesses must have applied for the SBA/FL disaster loan and be able to provide required documents and receipts to demonstrate that they have applied. Loan approval is not required to receive a grant.
“The City of North Miami and North Miami CRA continue to work hard to help the countless businesses and individuals who have been severely impacted by the ongoing health crisis,” said Philippe Bien-Aime, mayor of North Miami and chairman of the North Miami CRA Board.
“We are doing everything in our power to educate the public, reduce the negative economic impact, and be ready to assist in recovery when conditions improve.”
Businesses interested in either of the NMCRA relief programs, should contact cragrants@northmiamifl.gov or 305-895-9839 to receive instructions on how to complete the applications. Applicants must thoroughly review application guidelines and terms and conditions to ensure eligibility.
The North Miami Community Redevelopment Agency is an independent government agency tasked with eliminating slum and blight in the heart of downtown North Miami. The NMCRA does this by using increases in taxable values to transform the area into one that again contributes to the overall health of the community.
This transformation occurs through various grants and incentives initiatives including: commercial rehabilitation and beautification grants; public private partnership developments; infrastructure improvements; neighborhood improvement programs; affordable, workforce, market rate, luxury and mixed income housing; affordable/workforce housing development and renovation; transportation and transit developments.