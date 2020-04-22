The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act’s grants massive tax relief for business losses, but most of the benefit will be reaped by the wealthiest Americans, including investors in hedge funds and real estate developers—not the owners of small businesses. Congress should redesign the provisions to focus the tax benefits on those who need them most.
Businesses with net losses stand to benefit from the CARES Act relief. The type and number of those businesses, and the size of the losses, fluctuate cyclically:
At the height of the Great Recession, in 2008, C-corporations accounted for half of the $1.6 trillion (in 2019 dollars) in net losses. Pass-through entities (partnerships, sole proprietorships, and S-corporations) accounted for nearly all the rest.
How did the CARES Act relax the tax rules for businesses with net losses?
A business has a net loss for the tax year if its deductible expenses exceed its gross income. A C-corporation (the category that includes large publicly-traded companies) may carry its net losses forward to future tax years and reduce its future taxes. Individuals who own a pass-through business, such as a partnership, deduct the business’s losses on their personal returns or carry them forward. However, individuals cannot use “excess” business losses to reduce their non-business income, like wages and investment gains. The Tax Code says that net business losses are “excess” if they exceed $250,000 per taxpayer, or $500,000 for couples filing jointly. Many of these restrictions were added in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) to offset part of the cost of other business income tax cuts.
The CARES Act makes generous changes to these rules. It permits all businesses losses to be carried back—which permits immediate tax refunds— for five years from 2018, 2019, and 2020. One special benefit: Losses carried back to years before 2018 will generate refunds of previously paid income taxes at the pre-TCJA rates, which were 35 percent (maximum) for corporations, rather than the current 21 percent rate, and 39.6 percent (maximum) for individuals, rather than the current 37 percent.
In addition, the CARES Act allows 100 percent of business losses to be deducted, not limited by 80 percent of annual taxable income, which is the current rule since the TCJA. Finally, for 2018, 2019, and 2020, the CARES Act allows individuals to use excess business losses to reduce their non-business income, such as wages and investment gains, and carry back any excess losses back to earlier years.