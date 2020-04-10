NURSING HOME ADMINISTRATORS HOLD CALL: The Florida Board of Nursing Home Administrators will meet in a conference call. (9 a.m. Call-in number: 1-888-585-9008. Code: 136103141.)
COLLECTIVE BARGAINING HELD: Pasco-Hernando State College officials will hold a collective bargaining session with the United Faculty of Florida’s Pasco-Hernando chapter. (9:30 a.m. Call-in number: 1-888-585-9008. Code: 692935907.)
ETHICS PANEL WEIGHS PSA PROPOSAL: The Florida Commission on Ethics will hold a conference call to determine whether the state’s lobbyist “gift ban” prevents Charter Communications from making its networks available to Gov. Ron DeSantis and other officials for public-service announcements about the novel coronavirus. Charter, which operates under the brand name Spectrum, requested an opinion from the commission because of a state law that prevents lobbyists and organizations that hire lobbyists from providing gifts to state officials. Charter hires lobbyists to work on issues in the Legislature and the executive branch. Charter attorney Ron Meyer asked in a letter last week that the commission clarify that “the appearance of government officials in public service announcements related solely to the public health, education, safety and general welfare aspects of the current pandemic would not constitute a gift as defined” by state law. But commission staff members, citing a 2005 decision by the commission, issued a recommendation that Charter should not be allowed to go forward with the public-service announcements. “We have not overlooked that your (Meyer’s) inquiry requests that, in spite of our decisional history, we should recede from our precedent, as an expediency under the current crisis,” the recommendation said. “However, laws against undue influence are most necessary in the worst of times, as they promote the objective decision-making of public officials, which also is most necessary in the worst of times. Our decision herein in no way impedes the ability of the governor, lieutenant governor or other public officials to engage in news conferences, make press releases or be covered by the media in regard to the pandemic or other topics.” (10 a.m. Call-in number: 850-717-0225. Code: 995672.)
REFUGEE ISSUES DISCUSSED: The Miami-Dade Refugee Task Force will hold a conference call. (10 a.m. Call-in number: 1-888-585-9008. Code: 951031034.)
MINORITY HEALTH IMPACTS AT ISSUE: State Sen. Darryl Rouson, D-St. Petersburg, Florida Department of Health Deputy Secretary Shamarial Roberson and Foundation for Sickle Cell Disease Research President Lanetta Bronté-Hall will hold a virtual town hall on Facebook to discuss the effects of COVID-19 on minority health.
CASTOR FOCUSES ON VETERANS, COVID-19: U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor, D-Fla., will hold a media call to discuss the needs of veterans during the COVID-19 pandemic. (11:30 a.m. Reporters may contact Rikki.Miller@mail.house.gov to receive dial-in information.)
DEMOCRATS FOCUS ON MAIL-IN BALLOTS: The Florida Democratic Party will hold a “Twitter town hall” about issues related to mail-in ballots. (5 p.m. Reporters may follow the town hall through the hashtag #MailTheVoteFL.)
FINANCE REPORTS DUE: State political candidates, committees and parties face a Friday deadline for filing reports showing finance activity through March 31.