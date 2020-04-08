“Today I took 1/2 Xanax to lift the brick on my chest — does that tell you something?” wrote a mother in a parenting Facebook group on a thread about how working parents are coping with the increased demands of trying to entertain and educate their children while also holding down jobs.
For almost two weeks now, families across the country have been forced into this situation as offices and schools have shut down and increasingly strict shelter-in-place orders have gone into effect to try to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The situation feels impossible for two-parent homes where both partners can work from home — and gets exponentially harder for single parents, kids with special needs, families experiencing homelessness, and parents who have to work outside of the home. Add financial worries, lack of proper technology for online distance learning, and logistical challenges like grocery shopping and managing outside time while social distancing, and it can feel downright paralyzing.
Chavie Lieber, a former Vox reporter now at Business of Fashion, has a two-year-old son. She says her working hours have been completely disrupted. Her husband is an occupational therapist and is still leaving the house to work, though his hours have been cut. During a recent morning Zoom call with her co-workers, her son dumped an entire bag of flour all over the floor and himself.
“Between 9 and 2:30, I’m not getting anything done,” she says.
To make this situation as tenable as possible, communicating with partners and employers, setting realistic expectations, and accepting that more screen time is inevitable will help ease the burden a bit.
In other words, go easy on yourself. You’re essentially being asked to perform two full-time jobs.
Everyone is going to be less productive during this time. Being proactive with employers and co-workers and setting realistic expectations about what you can accomplish is necessary to prevent misunderstandings down the line.
Set a maximum of five goals for the day: one or two things you really need to accomplish at work, one or two things you want your kids to accomplish, and one family or partner activity, even if it’s crashing on the couch to watch TV for 30 minutes. Don’t expect to or try to do more, because you’ll get frustrated and even more stressed out.
“I’m used to getting a ton done and when this started, I didn’t shift my mentality. Now, I give myself two days to accomplish what I’d like to do in one day — professionally, personally, and otherwise,” Alexandra Mayzler, a mom of a three- and five-year-old and the founder of the Thinking Caps Group, says in an email.
Infants and toddlers arguably require the most hands-on care and the most attention, but all age groups come with their own challenges for working parents.
Kids who are older than seven, a checklist of tasks they can complete can be a good tool. She incorporates concepts like “choice time,” which they recognize from school. At home, this means they get to go to the basement and play with whatever (non-screen activity) they want to do down there. Once the checklist is complete, she lets her kids do a reward activity, like playing a video game.
For teens, the biggest battle might not be their school work but their social lives. In pre-Covid-19 days, my biggest fights with my two teen boys involved how much time they were spending online. Now I’m thankful they have the technology. I hear them playing video games and talking and hollering with friends on Discord and other platforms. My older son does FaceTime calls with his friends in the basement.
“So much of what is central to the teen experience is their social life,” says Anderson. He says some of the families he works with have allowed teens to go out in pairs and keep a safe social distance or meet in the hallways of apartment buildings while maintaining six feet.
This is a new normal for families now, and Anderson recommends checking in with other parent friends who can commiserate. Mostly, though, give yourself a break, he says. “Have some compassion for yourself and know that no one has experience juggling the range of things that many parents are currently juggling.