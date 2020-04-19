Click here to watch the virtual town hall Monday, April 20, at 1.pm EST.
Onyx Magazine, Orlando Comissioner Regina Hill to address racial health disparities amid COVID-19
The virtual town hall meeting is Monday, April 20, 2020, at 1:00 p.m at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/219511525 .
