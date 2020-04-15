COVID-19 has changed life as we know it. With limits on social gatherings, most public facilities closed, and travel restricted, special moments like weddings, baby showers, birthdays, and anniversaries have come to a screeching halt.
Despite this new reality, people are getting creative by limiting their get-togethers to immediate family members in the household and hosting virtual parties online.
Just because you’re home – your celebrations don’t have to be dull. And to help make your day special, a black-owned party supply business is delivering party decorations to your door.
Tabitha Salomon is the founder and CEO of Party Dash. The company was created with a simple goal in mind: to help party hosts plan parties more easily.
“Parties have always held a special place in my heart because they’ve given me the chance to connect with loved ones in our otherwise busy lives. Planning them, however, has always been full of frustration,” she said. “The time-consuming piecemeal approach to finding decorations and supplies, chaotic in-store experiences, poor product quality–these all stripped away everything that felt happy, wholesome, and meaningful about parties.”
From balloons, party favors bags, one-year-old-sets, and party boxes, Salomon creates customizable decorations tailored to your needs.
“Most party suppliers are essentially like, ‘Hey, we’re just gonna like not sell for the next couple of months because people aren’t having parties,” she told Black Enterprise. “We thought, mo! If anything, it’s when people are living with fear, anxiety, and doubt is when we should be the light […] and we should be the conduits of those celebrations. So, it’s not that people stop celebrating, it’s how they celebrate that looks different.”
Helping Those In Need
In addition to bringing light during this dark time, Salomon created the “Spread Joy” birthday relief program to help families in need.
“Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, there are millions of laid-off service workers, overworked healthcare professionals, and others suffering hardship,” a statement reads. “We’re teaming up with YOU, generous Americans who want to make a difference during these tough times to spread a little joy. We don’t want any little ones to feel forgotten on their special day, so you can help by donating a magical ‘party box’ filled with beautiful party supplies and other goodies to make these children smile.”