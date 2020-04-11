Coronavirus-fueled tensions inside the nation’s prisons and jails are boiling over into riots, standoffs and hunger strikes.
Officers at a Washington state penitentiary fired nonlethal rounds and used pepper spray to break up a demonstration of more than 100 inmates Wednesday night after six inmates tested positive there, prison officials said.
At Oakdale federal prison in Louisiana, which has become a hot spot for the Covid-19 crisis behind bars, at least one inmate was sprayed and handcuffed last night after previously sick inmates were put back in with the general population, inmates and guards said.
Meantime, immigrants protesting allegedly unhygienic conditions in federal custody have staged hunger strikes and are defying guards, advocates said. An Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman said claims of a hunger strike, which the agency defines as refusing nine consecutive meals, were untrue.
The new coronavirus is beginning to spread inside America’s crowded prisons and jails, which hold more than 2.2 million people. In the federal prison system that holds 175,000 inmates, 253 inmates and 85 staff have tested positive, and eight prisoners have died, including five at Oakdale. In Chicago’s Cook County jail, 251 of the 4,400 inmates have tested positive for the virus and one has died.
Inmates living in cramped and often unsanitary conditions in facilities with strained medical systems say they fear officials aren’t doing enough to protect them.
Correctional officers, too, say their bosses have been slow to respond to concerns about exposure and a lack of protective equipment. The threat of violence from anxious inmates adds another risk, they said.
Prison and jail officials say they are taking measures to slow the spread of the virus, including canceling visits, screening guards for virus symptoms and in some cases releasing inmates early to ease overcrowding.
At Monroe Correctional Complex, a minimum-security prison that holds 450 inmates in Washington state, inmates last night set off fire extinguishers and demonstrated in the recreation yard, according to state prison officials. Guards fired sting balls—which emit light, noise and rubber pellets—at the inmates when they refused orders to stop, the officials said in a press release. The housing units where it occurred are now on lockdown.
“It is believed at this time that the incident was caused by recent positive test results” for coronavirus, the Washington state Department of Corrections said in the release.
Prison advocates said last night’s incident was a protest over the conditions at Monroe, where inmates sleep feet from each other in crowded dorm-style housing and share many common areas.
Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee, whose measures helped curtail a potentially huge outbreak in Washington state, said in a statement he recognizes the “grave concerns of the incarcerated individuals and their families,” and is working to slow the spread behind bars.
In the federal prisons, inmates have been locked in their cells and dormitories for most of each day with limited exceptions, stirring tensions and leading to minor alterations and fist fights, corrections officers said.
At Oakdale, inmates grew concerned Wednesday when prisoners who had been isolated with Covid symptoms were sent back into the general population, according to a person incarcerated there and Ronald Morris, president of the local union representing the corrections workers. Those prisoners were later removed, both men said.
One inmate complained to an associate warden making the rounds Wednesday, according to Sterling Rivers, a 32-year-old serving time at Oakdale for a drug conspiracy conviction. Guards confronted the man afterward. They pepper-sprayed and handcuffed him while others crowded around, yelling that he shouldn’t be punished for speaking up, Mr. Rivers said.
A tense standoff ensued as inmates refused to go back to their bunks. It ended when guards returned with guns that fire nonlethal rounds. “Everybody is on edge,” said Mr. Rivers.
The federal Bureau of Prisons, which operates Oakdale, said late Thursday that what happened at Oakdale “was not a disturbance.”
“The inmates were quickly separated and some moved to the institution’s post-quarantine temporary shelter,” the bureau said, referencing a set of tents it has constructed to house inmates who are symptom-free. “The matter is under review and we have already modified our procedures to ensure that communications with staff and inmates are improved as to immediate movements within the facility.”
