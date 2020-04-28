Amari Dancy, an 18-year old teen from Northern Virginia, reportedly got stuck in a washing machine during a game of hide-and-seek while quarantining at home. Her family had to call emergency services to have her rescued.
On Sunday, April 19, around 11 p.m., Dancy was playing hide-and-seek with her cousins when she thought of hiding inside the washing machine so she would win the game. (Swipe below to watch video footage).
“We already had hid underneath the bed, in the closet, and we couldn’t go down into the basement. So, I was like ‘Oh, OK, let’s just hide in the washer machine,'” Dancy told NBC News.
One of her family members saw her inside the washing machine and realized she was stuck. They called the Prince William County Fire and Rescue to help her get out. At least four officers came to rescue her by removing the top of the machine to pull her out.
“I was really worried to see if they were going to get me out or not. Once they figured out what to do… I just felt relieved. I just wanted to be out of there,” Dancy added.
Dancy’s aunt, Suni, shared pictures and videos of the incident and how she was rescued.
Dancy also took to Twitter about what happened to her. She said, “i was playing hide and seek with my lil cousins i got in the washer machine easily but no room to move to get out i didn’t pop anything that was the sound of the washer and LMAO yes i did win the game.”