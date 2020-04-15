Harlem hip-hop artist and legendary beatboxer Doug E. Fresh hosted an Instagram live party on Saturday, April 11 to honor healthcare and other essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The “Oh, My God” rapper emceed the ‘Healing the Healers’ live social media event with a DJ on the ones and twos in the background to an audience topping nearly 1,000 users.
Fresh and Bad Boy Entertainment rapper Sean “P Diddy” Combs both showcased their efforts Easter weekend on the ‘world-wide gram’ to serve as industry advocates during the crisis. Instagram’s live feature has become a prominent platform for these Black celebrities to raise awareness, provide relief and give thanks and support to those on the frontlines battling the pandemic.
A trailblazer in the rap world, Fresh is considered the originator and first human beat boxer who is renowned as the best of all time,. He captivated listeners with note-perfect imitations of drum machines, effects and often large samples of hip-hop classics. He even created a remix of his classic “Showstopper” about staying safe and washing your hands.
While the industry pioneers held their own on the gram, the novel coronavirus infiltrated the hip-hop community’s new generation. It was reported that YNW Melly’s defense lawyer said the Florida rapper tested positive for COVID-19 while in a Broward County Jail awaiting his double homicide trial from 2019.
Attorney Bradford Cohen told WSVN Friday, April 3, that he is filing an emergency motion to get the “Mixed Personalities” rapper a restricted release.
A post made on Melly’s official Instagram read, “He hopes for your support and to recover soon.”
Melly has tested positive for COVID-19 today while awaiting his trial in Broward County Jail.
The news arrived after the Broward Sheriff’s Office confirmed two inmates in the facility contracted the virus, though they did not identify said persons.
As Fresh's Instagram live party played into the night, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) offered up shoutouts to nurses, health aides, food workers and “everyone else who never gives up.”
U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) joins rapper Doug E Fresh's Instagram live DJ party honoring healthcare and other essential workers during the COVID-19 crisis.
Fresh invited the senator to join him live in a split-screen display.
“Thank you for everything you’re doing for our frontline workers,” Gillibrand expressed. “We are so grateful for this gift you’re giving and bringing all your fans to support the men and women who are doing the hard work of keeping us safe and feeding us and making sure our loved ones get the care they need.”
The greatest tunes from legendary Black artists like Charlie Wilson and Notorious B.I.G were played, followed by a freestyle original by Fresh.
“This is coming from a spirit of just giving because they [essential workers] deserve it and they need to be acknowledged and that’s what it’s all about,” said Fresh.
On Easter Sunday, April 12, Diddy promoted ‘Diddy Dance-A-Thon' donations for COVID-19 relief. The New York rapper and music mogul was joined live with his six children on Instagram for the entire day along with drop-ins by some of the hottest A-listers including Drake, Lizzo, Jennifer Lopez, Lala Anthony, Kylie Jenner, Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B and Offset.
Throughout the day, the collective star appeal raised money for Team Love Records to benefit their COVID relief fund.
Team Love partnered with Direct Relief, a nonprofit, humanitarian aid organization that rushes critical medicines and requested supplies to communities affected by poverty or emergencies throughout the world, according to their website. All donations will support Direct Relief’s emergency response to COVID-19 in supporting healthcare organizations and professionals who care for medically underserved communities.
To date, Team Love and Direct Relief have raised a total of $3,725,585 for their COVID-19 fundraiser supporting healthcare workers.
In a separated effort, Cardi B partnered with ‘instapopular’ clothing brand Fashion Nova to donate $1,000 every hour until May 20th, totaling $1 million through Fashion Nova Cares COVID-19 relief campaign.
The “Bodak Yellow” rapper and bold fashionista is no stranger to the fast-fashion brand. In 2019 she collaborated with Fashion Nova for a line that sold out in hours. Now the two have teamed up to give back to the nation’s most vulnerable communities amid the public health crisis.
In a statement released by Fashion Nova Cares, Richard Saghian, founder and CEO of Fashion Nova said, “Today we are proud to announce Fashion Nova Cares, a COVID-19 relief effort we are launching alongside Cardi B. This initiative was established to provide immediate relief to those who need it most. We acknowledge that people are suffering both in health and in finance and we hope that our donations can help alleviate some of that personal hardship.”
Cardi B has gone live routinely on Instagram to share current events and let her fans know that she supports and prays for them as the world endures these unprecedented times.
Thank you guys for supporting me and @FashionNova, I teamed up with them to help those that have been impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic. Many of you are struggling to pay bills, feed your families, and take care of your overall essential needs. #FashionNovaCARES & I are giving away $1,000 EVERY HOUR until we’ve given away $1 MILLION DOLLARS to those directly affected by this crisis. Tell us how the $1,000 can help you during these times. We’ll be reading your submissions and selecting stories everyday so enter now by visiting www.FashionNova.com/Cares Also PLEASE make sure that your Instagram is public, because I will also personally be looking thru these submitted pages. Starting NOW!
In a caption on Instagram, the New York Dominican hip-hop diva wrote: “Many of you are struggling to pay bills, feed your families, and take care of your overall essential needs. #FashionNovaCARES & I are giving away $1,000 EVERY HOUR until we’ve given away $1 MILLION DOLLARS to those directly affected by this crisis. Tell us how the $1,000 can help you during these times.”