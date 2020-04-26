Scarface's condition has worsened after he revealed that he contracted COVID-19 last month. The Geto Boys member is now on dialysis because of kidney failure, a complication that arose from the virus.
The rapper shared his health status in a video chat with Willie D. “I'm glad to be alive,” Scarface said. He first opened up about testing positive for coronavirus on March 26.
He explained that he relapsed after going to the hospital. “I fought COVID double bilateral pneumonia—both lungs—and kidney failure in my house,” he said. “I went back to the hospital. I just got out of the hospital [on April 20].”
He then pointed to his dialysis port, saying, “That’s my new lifeline.” He continued, “I gotta change my entire diet, I gotta do dialysis four days a week, three hours a day. That's taking all my blood out, cleaning it and putting it back in my body.” He also mentioned that he didn’t have any problems with his kidneys before catching the virus.
He detailed the symptoms he experienced: “I couldn't keep food down, I couldn't get comfortable, I couldn't sleep, I couldn't stay woke, I could not breathe. It was the worst time of my life.” He added that he probably lost “30 pounds.”
“Hanging on that string of death makes you really appreciate life,” Scarface said. “I was inches away from death.”
He also shared his point of view on Georgia reopening its nonessential businesses on Friday, even as the global health crisis endures: “That’s stupid. I think that they want us, black people to go out there...because clearly, we don’t know shit about this disease. We don’t know enough about it to be wanting to get back at starting life but notice that the barbershops and the beauty shops are opening. So we can pass that shit out amongst ourselves and kill ourselves. That’s the way I’m looking at it.”