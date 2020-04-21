Some 30 million American small businesses are high on the coronavirus’ list of victims. Nearly half of these companies say the pandemic is to blame for unprecedented revenue declines, and with no clear end in sight, the possibility of temporary closures has become a reality for many.
In an effort to help business owners find financial relief, we’ve rounded up all of the government agencies, private companies and nonprofit organizations that are extending support. (See here for the business software companies that are also rolling out free products and services.)
We’ll be adding to this list as the situation develops, so check back for updates.
Federal Government:
The $2 trillion stimulus bill will include a $367 billion program aimed at helping small businesses continue to make payroll.
The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is offering Economic Injury Disaster Loans up to $2 million per small business, and business owners in all U.S. states and territories are currently eligible to apply for a low-interest loan. (SBA’s traditional loan programs also remain available.)
The Main Street Business Lending Program, a new initiative announced by the Federal Reserve, will complement efforts by the SBA and further support lending to eligible small and medium-sized businesses.
The Main Street Emergency Grant Program, proposed by U.S. Senators Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) and Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), would allow small businesses to apply and receive grants quickly through the Treasury Department.
State/Local Government:
Atlanta: The Atlanta City Council approved Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ call for a $7 million coronavirus emergency fund that will allocate $1.5 million to small businesses.
Birmingham: The Birmingham Strong Emergency Loan Fund is providing zero-interest, 180-day loans up to $25,000 to small businesses with less than 50 employees.
Chicago: Mayor Lori Lightfoot revealed a $100 million Chicago Small Business Resiliency Loan Fund that will provide low-interest loans to the city’s struggling small businesses.
Denver: The city’s business owners can apply for cash grants up to $7,500 as part of Denver Economic Development and Opportunity’s emergency relief program. Denver Mayor Michael Hancock also announced the creation of a $4 million small business relief fund.
Florida: The Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program is providing loans up to $50,000 with one-year terms to small businesses with 2 to 100 employees.
Iowa: Governor Kim Reynolds announced the creation of an Iowa Small Business Relief Program that will allocate grants ranging from $5,000 to $25,000, as well as tax deferrals.
Los Angeles: The city’s Small Business Emergency Microloan Program is offering loans ranging from $5,000 to $20,000 with 0% to 3% interest rates.
Maryland: The state’s Department of Commerce released two initiatives for small businesses: a $50 million Emergency Relief Grant Fund that offers grant amounts up to $10,000 and a $75 million Emergency Relief Loan Fund that will provide businesses with 50 or fewer employees loans up to $50,000.
Massachusetts: Governor Charlie Baker announced a $10 million relief fund for Massachusetts businesses affected by the coronavirus. Funds up to $75,000 are immediately available for companies with fewer than 50 full- and part-time employees.
Michigan: The Michigan Economic Development Corp. received approval to implement a Michigan Small Business Relief Program that will allocate $10 million in small business grants and $10 million in small business loans to local business owners.
Minnesota: The state’s Department of Employment and Economic Development will be providing interest-free emergency loans ranging from $2,500 to $35,000 to Minnesota-based businesses in need.
New Mexico: The New Mexico Economic Development Department created the COVID-19 Business Loan Guarantee Program to aid small businesses seeking emergency loans or lines of credit. The program can guarantee a portion of a loan or line of credit up to 80% of principal or $50,000.
New York City: The NYC Small Business Services is offering businesses with fewer than five employees grants to cover 40% of payroll costs for two months. Businesses with fewer than 100 employees and sales decreases of 25% or more will be eligible for zero-interest loans up to $75,000.
Philadelphia: The city’s COVID-19 Small Business Relief Fund is providing immediate relief to local small businesses in the form of grants and zero-interest loans.
Portland: Small businesses located in Portland’s Jade District or Old Town Chinatown are eligible to receive support through the city’s $190,000 emergency fund. Asian and Pacific Islander business owners will be prioritized.
Rhode Island: Governor Gina Raimondo partnered with Microsoft to provide Web-based Microsoft Office applications to Rhode Island small businesses for free for six months. Goldman Sachs has also committed $10 million in loans for Rhode Island small businesses through a partnership with Rhode Island Commerce Corporation and Community Reinvestment Fund.
Sacramento: The city established a $1 million economic relief fund for businesses that provides 0% interest loans up to $25,000 per business.
Salt Lake City: Business owners based in the area can apply for 0% interest loans up to $20,000 as part of the city’s emergency loan program.
San Diego: Mayor Kevin Faulconer announced a $6 million Small Business Relief Package that will give microloans ranging from $10,000 to $20,000 to local small businesses with 100 or fewer full-time employees.
San Francisco: Small businesses with fewer than five employees are eligible to receive up to $10,000 for staff salaries and rent.
Seattle: The city’s Office of Economic Development is providing $1.5 million in grants up to $10,000 to small businesses. The mayor is also deferring tax payments for business-owner candidates and will set up a small-business recovery task force.
Syracuse: The Syracuse Economic Development Corp. created a $500,000 fund to provide 0%-interest, 180-day emergency loans up to $25,000 to the city’s small businesses.
Texas: Goldman Sachs and the LiftFund, along with other community development financial institutions, are partnering to provide $50 million in loans to small businesses in Texas. Texas Woman’s University also established an AssistHer Emergency Relief Grant for women-owned businesses operating within the state.
Wisconsin: The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. launched Small Business 20/20—a $5 million grant program that will give companies with fewer than 20 employees up to $20,000.
Private/Nonprofit Companies:
Amazon announced a $5 million Neighborhood Small Business Relief Fund to provide cash grants to local Seattle small businesses. From March 26 to April 30, Amazon Lending is also pausing repayment from sellers who have outstanding loans, and seller loans will not accrue interest during this time period.
Bacardi has pledged $3 million in relief to bars and restaurants affected by the COVID-19 shutdowns as part of its #RaiseYourSpirits campaign.
Bumble is giving $5,000 grants to 200 struggling small businesses across 11 countries. Submissions are currently open in Germany, France and Russia.
Facebook announced a $100 million grant for small businesses impacted by COVID-19 and launched the Business Resource Hub, which features recommendations to help small businesses stay connected to customers and stay on track.
Faire, an online marketplace startup, launched a financial calculator tool that helps small businesses understand the changes in their finances before and after COVID-19.
Fattmerchant, a payment technology provider, has partnered with Gift Up! to allow its clients to sell virtual gift cards. Gift Up! is waiving its usual 3.49% fee for Fattmerchant’s members’ first $5,000 in gift card sales.
Freelancers Union created a relief fund that will offer financial assistance of up to $1,000 per freelance household.
GoFundMe has partnered with Yelp to allow independent businesses to start fundraisers and accept donations through Yelp’s pages. The Yelp Foundation and GoFundMe also both pledged to donate up to $1 million to the GoFundMe.org Small Business Relief Fund.
Goldman Sachs announced a slew of initiatives to support small businesses impacted by COVID-19, including a Small Business Stimulus Package allocating $250 million in emergency loans and $25 million in grants. The company has committed a total of $300 million.
Google’s pledge to donate $800 million for COVID-19 relief includes efforts to help small and medium-sized businesses gain access to capital.
Honeycomb Credit, an investment crowdfunding platform, announced a small business relief loan program that’s providing $10,000 to $50,000 in working capital to qualifying businesses.
James Beard Foundation started a Food and Beverage Industry Relief Fund to provide microgrants to independent food and beverage small businesses in need.
JPMorgan pledged $50 million to help struggling customers, and $8 million in aid to small businesses, specifically.
Kabbage launched an online hub to help boost sales for U.S small businesses impacted by COVID-19, including a system through which businesses can sell gift cards to consumers for use at a later date.
Kangaroo wants to support business owners who are unable to be physically present at their offices: The security startup is offering free (for three months) security camera and monitoring kits.
Kiva is urging small businesses to apply for 0% interest loans for up to $15,000. The company is also offering a longer grace period: New borrowers can access a grace period of up to six months.
Loom launched a cash runway scenario planning tool that helps small business owners gauge the impact COVID-19 could have on their companies.
MainVest, a crowdfunding platform, announced its new Main Street Initiative: a $2,000, 0% interest, 120-day loan for restaurants or other brick-and-mortars affected by the shutdown, in addition to its normal fundraising offerings.
Mark Cuban Cos. will reimburse employees for any lunch or coffee purchases from local independent small businesses.
Nav launched a CARES Act SBA Loan Calculator small businesses can use to navigate the new legislation.
Opportunity Fund, which specializes in money lending to small businesses owned by women, immigrants and people of color, is collaborating with investors and nonprofits to put together a coronavirus relief fund that will provide grants and low-interest-rate loans to business owners in need.
Revel Systems, a cloud-based point of sale company, created a $1 million Revel Relief Program that will be allocated to small business customers experiencing coronavirus-related issues.
Ring announced its Neighbor Pledge initiative, which encourages individuals and groups to create pledge groups to support local businesses.
RXR Realty launched a volunteer platform to help small businesses navigate coronavirus relief and recovery. It also created a $1.2 million fund to support organizations and New Rochelle residents impacted by COVID-19.
Seated launched a hotline for restaurant owners to get advice from finance and law experts in the hospitality industry.
SheaMoisture created a $1 million relief fund for minority-owned businesses impacted by COVID-19.
Spanx by Sara Blakely Foundation donated $5 million to support women-owned businesses affected by COVID-19 and has teamed up with GlobalGiving to establish The Red Backpack Fund, which will provide 1,000 grants of $5,000 to female entrepreneurs throughout the U.S.
The National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation announced the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund that will provide grants on a first-come first-served basis to restaurant owners and employees in need.
The Restaurant Workers’ Community Foundation formed a COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund for small businesses and their restaurant workers, and is accepting donations.
U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, in partnership with Vistaprint, announced its Save Small Business Fund that will provide $5,000 grants to small businesses in the U.S. and its territories.
Wefunder, an investment crowdfunding platform, launched a Coronavirus Crisis Loans program enabling small businesses to crowdfund loans of $20,000 to $1 million from supporters.
Yelp CEO Jeremy Stoppelman announced the company is providing $25 million in coronavirus relief for independent restaurant and nightlife businesses in the form of waived advertising fees, and free advertising, products and services.