Various restaurants and organizations are offering free meals in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
Miami-Dade
Miami
DeliverLean with Alonzo Mourning and the Overtown Youth Center will distribute free meals at Gibson Park every Monday, Wednesday and Friday for the foreseeable future. The address is Gibson Park, 401 NW 12th Street, Miami.
Across Miami-Dade
Feeding South Florida will be giving out free food at several locations, Thursday, April 9.
10am-12pm at Centro AFE, 868 S.E. 12th St., Hialeah
11am-2pm at Here’s Help c/o New Way Fellowship, 16800 N.W. 22nd Ave., Miami Gardens
M-DCPS will be providing additional meals to families to have enough food for the weekend. M-DCPS employees have answered the call to assist during this time of strain in our community, passing out meals at 50 select school sites.
Florida City
Florida House Leader Kionne McGhee, New York Jets Linebacker James Burgess Jr., Florida City Mayor Otis Wallace, and local leaders host Farm Share in Florida City. They will hold a free food distribution to benefit the South Dade community and surrounding areas starting at 10 a.m. This event will be drive through only. No walk ups will be allowed. Location: St. Matthews Holiness Church, 1238 NW 9th Avenue, Florida City.
Broward
Oakland Park
Co-Owner Manny Teague of Bowl’d Acai and Fruit Smoothie Bowls in Oakland Park is giving free organic oatmeal to any student from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. They are located at 1520 E. Commercial Blvd. in Oakland Park.
Fort Lauderdale
The Jack and Jill Children’s Center, Feeding South Florida and the Salvation Army will hand out meals with the support of Spirit Airlines every Wednesday and Friday. The distribution site is set up to allow families to line up in their cars, drive-through, receive the meals straight to their trunks, and minimize as much direct contact as possible. The distribution will take place at the Salvation Army Ft. Lauderdale, 100 SW 9th Ave., Ft. Lauderdale
Pompano Beach
Feeding South Florida will be hosting a drive-thru distribution from noon to 2 p.m. at Pompano Beach Center Mall, 1955 N. Federal Highway, Pompano Beach.