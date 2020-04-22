Feeling stressed or anxious during this crisis and need someone to talk to but don’t really have the funds for a professional therapist?
Don’t worry, Taraji P. Henson may be able to help you.
The “Empire” actress is launching her COVID-19 virtual therapy campaign through her mental health foundation to help underserved communities experiencing life-changing events related to or triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.
“In the Black community, we’ve been taught to tough it out, hide our suffering. But this is something none of us has ever experienced and no one should suffer in silence,” said Henson, who announced the initiative Wednesday on her Instagram page.
Given the life-changing events related to or triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, many are suffering in silence and isolation. The Boris L. Henson Foundation (BLHF) recognizes that during this difficult time, affording the cost of mental health services can be a barrier in the Black community. Having to choose between a meal and mental health is not something that one should ever have to ponder.
The BLHF, named for her late father, will launch the campaign to raise money for mental health services provided by “licensed, culturally competent clinicians listed in our online resource guide,” she continued. The virtual sessions will be available through the foundation’s site, BorisLHensonFoundation.org, beginning April 15.
Individuals with life-changing stressors and anxiety related to the coronavirus will have the cost for up to five (5) individual sessions defrayed on a first come, first serve basis until all funds are committed or exhausted.
“Anxiety and stress build up every day and if you’re like me, you need someone to lean on, to talk to, to help manage your anxiety. But I also know it’s not easy for everyone to just pick up the phone and call a therapist because who’s going to pay for it?” said Henson, a longtime mental health advocate.
According to the foundation’s website, COVID-19 has had a profound and unprecedented impact on all of our daily lives. Social distancing, unemployment, sudden loss, are all drastic changes that can bring, what feels like, unbearable stress and anxiety into anyone’s life.
Further, one in five Americans suffer from mental illness. Blacks are the least likely population to seek treatment. We were taught to hold our problems close to the vest out of fear of being labeled and further demonized as inapt, weak, and/or inadequate. Blacks also have a history of being misdiagnosed, so there is mistrust associated with therapy.
Through our partnerships, the foundation will ensure cultural competency in caring for Blacks who struggle with mental illness by providing scholarships to Blacks students who seek a career in the mental health field; offer mental health services and programs to young people in urban schools; and combat recidivism within the prison system.
We support organizations who educate, celebrate, and make visible the positive impact of mental health wellness.
Henson asked those who want to support the campaign to text “NOSTIGMA” to 70 70 70 and donate what they can.
She also encouraged those needing immediate help to call The National Suicide Lifeline at (800) 273-8255.
“We need you. Every dollar helps,” Henson said before closing out with, “Remember, it’s OK to not be OK. Stay safe.”