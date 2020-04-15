The Miami-Dade Beacon Council is the county’s official public-private economic development partnership working closely with Miami-Dade County and other community partners to alleviate economic stress on the community as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.
Miami-Dade County’s business community is made up of more than 90,000 small businesses in industries deeply impacted by COVID-19, including aviation, tourism, and trade and logistics. The Miami-Dade Beacon Council launched the BizHelp.Miami in partnership with Miami-Dade County and Slalom to tap into additional intelligence from Cyvent, McKinsey & Co.
“The Beacon Council in partnership with Miami-Dade County and more than twenty other public and private organizations, are working diligently to develop solutions that mitigate the impact on our economy,” said Michael A. Finney, President & CEO of the Miami-Dade Beacon Council.
“Miami-Dade County is a resilient community. Given our economic climate in the months prior to the global pandemic, with record-breaking unemployment numbers three months in a row, we are confident the community will emerge stronger than ever from this crisis.”
Two sites are available to assist small businesses
BizHelp.Miami is a one-stop online portal that streamlines information about the C.A.R.E.S. Act’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and facilitates the direct connection to an SBA-approved lender of choice. The portal highlights funding options such as state and local bridge loans, economic injury disaster loans (EIDL), community foundation programs, and other local resources as they become available. (www.bizhelp.miami)
COVID-19 Resource Center on BeaconCouncil.com provides South Florida-specific information and solutions across industry sectors to address economic hardships driven by COVID-19.
Send COVID-19 questions or concerns to: BeaconHelp@beaconcouncil.com.