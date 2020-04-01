The Children’s Trust is doing its part to make sure that the early learning educators whose job it is to care for the children of first-responders and essential workers continue to receive the salary supplements they depend on despite the current coronavirus pandemic.
Trust CEO and President James R. Haj and Associate Director of Programs Rachel Spector made a special trip to The Children’s Trust headquarters on Friday, March 27, specifically to sign checks as part of an incentive program for the early learning educators that rewards quality instruction and stability in the critical education sector. They even made a special delivery for one lucky such teacher.
Elisa Rosales, an early learning educator at Lincoln-Marti Child Care Center 9th Street location, is part of the workforce considered essential in today’s limited-access world. When she showed up to work today she got a welcomed surprise – a hand-delivered check from The Trust’s top executive. “Early learning educators are essential workers that take care of our children during their most critical phase of learning,” said Haj. “And yet, they make an average of $10 an hour, with no benefits or unions to fall back on. That’s why we are committed to continuing to support these teachers with salary supplements that they earn through quality teaching and commitment.”
The salary supplements are part of the Child Care INCENTIVE$ Florida (formerly known as WAGE$ Florida) program that rewards retention and quality teaching for early learning teachers. The program provides biannual checks to teachers like Rosales and hundreds of others with positive results – turnover rates for early learning teachers participating in the Thrive by 5 INCENTIVE$ program is about 7 percent, compared to a national average of approximately 30 percent. Because early learning teachers make less than public school teachers and do not have regular access to benefits or unions to fight on their behalf they have been left particularly vulnerable during the Coronavirus pandemic, making the salary supplement program even more crucial.
The Trust remains committed to the program and delivering the much-needed checks throughout the current situation.
The Children’s Trust will maintain continuity of operation during this time, while allowing its staff to work remotely. The Trust will continue to monitor this quickly evolving situation and will announce additional measures as needs evolve.