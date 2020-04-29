Bring back the Black Jack tables, the random slot machine dreams for triple cherries, Janet Jackson’s Metamorphosis in residence and all things Blackvegas.com. We want our Vegas back. Bring back chicken and waffles from Gritz café, cheap flights taken to ruin lives with quick weddings or the necessary enduring of Nevada’s dry heat. After being sheltered inside under air conditioning we’ve taken for granted during COVID-19, we can’t wait to Las Vegas-sweat!
What we’re saying is, we miss our Vegas. We crave to return to every rumored, midnight rendezvous. While signed into ZOOM meetings, we daydream that we’re really sitting through performances of lousy Elvis impersonators or simply taking long drives in convertibles down the strip to watch the inebriated exercise democracy.
If “What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas,” you had us at ‘stay,’ and in a show of virtual hands, we do not want to stay home anymore. So, what’s the plan? When can the people return to the infamous “Strip?”
Here’s what is known so far:
Plans for reopening the Las Vegas Strip are well underway, but the COVID-19 shutdowns had an especially devastating impact on Nevada’s economy. According to CNBC, There are more than 600,000 casino workers in the U.S. and Statista reports that Nevada has the most by far, with 409,444 as of 2018. The shuttering of the casino industry amounts to up to $43.5 billion dollars of economic damage in terms of lost wages and revenues if these venues remain closed for eight weeks.
While gambling is certainly a non-essential business in the age of COVID-19, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman encouraged the Las Vegas strip to reopen. Goodman came under scrutiny in national headlines for comments made during a April 22 interview on CNN with Anderson Cooper. Goodman said she wanted everything back open, including casinos, restaurants and small businesses, and a return of conventions.
“I offered to be a control group, and I was told by our statistician you can’t do that because people from all parts of southern Nevada come in to work in the city,” Goodman said. “We would love to be that placebo side so you have something to measure against.”
According to Time, Goodman is a politically independent mayor who suggested that “viruses for years have been here.” Her suggestion that the residents of Las Vegas become “a control group” was to see how relaxing closures and restrictions would affect the city.
Goodman for weeks has spoken out against Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak’s orders March 18 that shuttered casinos and nonessential businesses calling it “total insanity” that’s “killing Las Vegas.” But as governor, jurisdiction belongs to Sisolak whose orders are scheduled to remain until at least April 30.
On April 21, Sisolak indicated he is considering a phased reopening. "If we don't do this in a controlled, informed manner, we'll be hit by a tidal wave in two or three weeks," Sisolak said. "I won't do that to our state; the lives of Nevadans are more important than profit."
But pressure mounts. On April 19, Matt Maddox, CEO of Wynn Resorts called on Sisolak to begin reopening Nevada’s economy on a limited basis in early May, suggesting the Las Vegas Strip could reopen with restrictions in place by mid-to-late-May.
Maddox’s plea was informed by his experience with the Wynn Macau casinos which were closed in China for two weeks and reopened February 20. Government restrictions for their reopening required reduced numbers of open tables, temperature checks, and rules against guests standing or congregating together.
Maddox said he also consulted with Nevada hospitals and top U.S. infectious disease experts in developing his recommendations, which emphasized widespread rapid testing, strong measures in place to protect workers and the public, as well as data transparency and analysis.
In early May, Maddox suggested that parts of Nevada’s economy should reopen on a limited basis with reduced public occupancy, temperature checks, physical distancing, and no large gatherings. Most important, everyone must wear a mask. “Wearing a mask is uncomfortable, however, it will allow our economy to reopen faster,” said Maddox.
Then, as long as the data shows Nevada’s hospitalizations and deaths per million are not exceeding the national average and hospitals have adequate capacity, the state could move to slowly reopen the Las Vegas Strip by mid-to-late-May.
Ultimately, it’s up to Gov. Sisolak to make that call, so let’s hope he’s a betting man who beats odds. We want our Vegas back.