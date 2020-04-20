Unemployment
 The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity on Friday, April 17, released March 2020 unemployment numbers. Here is a breakdown of unemployment rates by county:

--- Monroe County: 2.8 percent

--- Miami-Dade County: 3.7 percent

--- Okaloosa County: 3.7 percent

--- St. Johns County: 3.7 percent

--- Alachua County: 3.8 percent

--- Walton County: 3.8 percent

--- Union County: 3.9 percent

--- Wakulla County: 3.9 percent

--- Collier County: 4.0 percent

--- Orange County: 4.0 percent

--- Santa Rosa County: 4.0 percent

--- Seminole County: 4.0 percent

--- Baker County: 4.1 percent

--- Franklin County: 4.1 percent

--- Leon County: 4.1 percent

--- Nassau County: 4.1 percent

--- Pinellas County: 4.1 percent

--- Broward County: 4.2 percent

--- Clay County: 4.2 percent

--- Hillsborough County: 4.2 percent

--- Lafayette County: 4.2 percent

--- Manatee County: 4.2 percent

--- Martin County: 4.2 percent

--- Okeechobee County: 4.2 percent

--- Sarasota County: 4.2 percent

--- Lee County: 4.3 percent

--- FLORIDA: 4.3 percent

--- Bay County: 4.4 percent

--- Bradford County: 4.4 percent

--- Brevard County: 4.4 percent

--- Columbia County: 4.4 percent

--- Palm Beach County: 4.4 percent

--- Duval County: 4.5 percent

--- Escambia County: 4.5 percent

--- Gilchrist County: 4.5 percent

--- Jefferson County: 4.5 percent

--- Lake County: 4.5 percent

--- Osceola County: 4.5 percent

--- DeSoto County: 4.6 percent

--- Washington County: 4.6 percent

--- Suwannee County: 4.7 percent

--- Taylor County: 4.7 percent

--- Holmes County: 4.8 percent

--- Jackson County: 4.8 percent

--- Liberty County: 4.8 percent

--- Madison County: 4.8 percent

--- Pasco County: 4.8 percent

--- Volusia County: 4.8 percent

--- Charlotte County: 4.9 percent

--- Levy County: 4.9 percent

--- Polk County: 4.9 percent

--- Glades County: 5.0 percent

--- Calhoun County: 5.1 percent

--- Flagler County: 5.1 percent

--- Indian River County: 5.1 percent

--- Dixie County: 5.2 percent

--- Gulf County: 5.2 percent

--- Marion County: 5.2 percent

--- St. Lucie County: 5.3 percent

--- Gadsden County: 5.6 percent

--- Hardee County: 5.8 percent

--- Hernando County: 5.8 percent

--- Hamilton County: 5.9 percent

--- Putnam County: 6.0 percent

--- Highlands County: 6.1 percent

--- Sumter County: 6.3 percent

--- Citrus County: 6.6 percent

--- Hendry County: 6.7 percent

*** NOTE: Rates are not seasonally adjusted

