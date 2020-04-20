The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity on Friday, April 17, released March 2020 unemployment numbers. Here is a breakdown of unemployment rates by county:
--- Monroe County: 2.8 percent
--- Miami-Dade County: 3.7 percent
--- Okaloosa County: 3.7 percent
--- St. Johns County: 3.7 percent
--- Alachua County: 3.8 percent
--- Walton County: 3.8 percent
--- Union County: 3.9 percent
--- Wakulla County: 3.9 percent
--- Collier County: 4.0 percent
--- Orange County: 4.0 percent
--- Santa Rosa County: 4.0 percent
--- Seminole County: 4.0 percent
--- Baker County: 4.1 percent
--- Franklin County: 4.1 percent
--- Leon County: 4.1 percent
--- Nassau County: 4.1 percent
--- Pinellas County: 4.1 percent
--- Broward County: 4.2 percent
--- Clay County: 4.2 percent
--- Hillsborough County: 4.2 percent
--- Lafayette County: 4.2 percent
--- Manatee County: 4.2 percent
--- Martin County: 4.2 percent
--- Okeechobee County: 4.2 percent
--- Sarasota County: 4.2 percent
--- Lee County: 4.3 percent
--- FLORIDA: 4.3 percent
--- Bay County: 4.4 percent
--- Bradford County: 4.4 percent
--- Brevard County: 4.4 percent
--- Columbia County: 4.4 percent
--- Palm Beach County: 4.4 percent
--- Duval County: 4.5 percent
--- Escambia County: 4.5 percent
--- Gilchrist County: 4.5 percent
--- Jefferson County: 4.5 percent
--- Lake County: 4.5 percent
--- Osceola County: 4.5 percent
--- DeSoto County: 4.6 percent
--- Washington County: 4.6 percent
--- Suwannee County: 4.7 percent
--- Taylor County: 4.7 percent
--- Holmes County: 4.8 percent
--- Jackson County: 4.8 percent
--- Liberty County: 4.8 percent
--- Madison County: 4.8 percent
--- Pasco County: 4.8 percent
--- Volusia County: 4.8 percent
--- Charlotte County: 4.9 percent
--- Levy County: 4.9 percent
--- Polk County: 4.9 percent
--- Glades County: 5.0 percent
--- Calhoun County: 5.1 percent
--- Flagler County: 5.1 percent
--- Indian River County: 5.1 percent
--- Dixie County: 5.2 percent
--- Gulf County: 5.2 percent
--- Marion County: 5.2 percent
--- St. Lucie County: 5.3 percent
--- Gadsden County: 5.6 percent
--- Hardee County: 5.8 percent
--- Hernando County: 5.8 percent
--- Hamilton County: 5.9 percent
--- Putnam County: 6.0 percent
--- Highlands County: 6.1 percent
--- Sumter County: 6.3 percent
--- Citrus County: 6.6 percent
--- Hendry County: 6.7 percent
*** NOTE: Rates are not seasonally adjusted