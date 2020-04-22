Virtual is the new normal for everything from the NFL draft to town hall meetings and now Carnival in one of the world’s most desired vacation islands of paradise – the U.S. Virgin Islands. Just in case you’re a novice to the to the tropical celebration of island food, fun, and flair, here’s an introduction for some and a recap for others.
St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix collectively comprise the U.S. Virgin Islands, and each is known for its own season of festivals called Carnival. While the islands’ respective Carnivals have their own unique flavors, they all revolve around “the Village,” an area of colorful booths selling food and drinks as well as a bandstand for nightly concerts. The booths offer a cultural sampling representing Caribbean locales such as Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Dominican Republic, Dominica, Tortola and Barbados. Nearby, there is usually a children’s Village with games, sweets, and small amusement park rides.
The St. Thomas VI Carnival, scheduled this year for April 4 – May 3, is a month-long celebration of food, music, and island culture that boasts the hottest events in the final week of costumed fêtes with food fairs, fireworks, a large street party called J’ouvert, and of course, the Village. St. Thomas was gearing up for its 68th Annual VI Carnival, themed “All Eyes on We,” when the festival was postponed indefinitely to mitigate against the spread of COVID-19.
In late March, the U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism’s Division of Festivals announced a plan to take people’s minds off the global health crisis. They would launch Home Wuk, an opportunity to create a sense of community in a virtual Carnival experience. The first Home Wuk party held March 28 on the Division’s Facebook page with popular DJ Avalanche was a huge sensation, garnering over 63,000 views and more than 1,500 shares.
On April 18, the Department of Tourism announced the Home Wuk concept was so successful that it would offer an expanded Virtual Carnival to a worldwide online audience.
Ian Turnbull, Director of the Division of Festivals, said, “We wanted to offer a sense of normalcy during an extraordinary time in history, so we are providing fun and entertainment while sharing the culture of the U.S. Virgin Islands. It’s about providing stress relief in a new, virtual format,” he added, encouraging the community to “play safe and stay safe.”
Virtual Carnival will present replays of the 2017 and 2019 Children’s and Adults’ parades on WTJX, the Virgin Islands Public Broadcasting System, as well as live-streamed performances on the Division’s Facebook page by popular DJs and Village shows by Shaw HP, Mic Love and the bands Poizon, Fusion and Spectrum. Online audiences can also participate in a weekly Carnival Zumba class with instructor Gaynel Harris.
Beyond the St. Thomas Carnival, those who know how to “festival” will want to later indulge two other island delights. The St. John Carnival is a month-long festival that begins with steel pan concerts and pageants in early June and culminates in a final week of food fairs and partying in the Village to celebrate Emancipation Day on July 3 and Independence Day on July 4.
St. Croix celebrates its Carnival season between Christmas and New Year’s Day, featuring calypso shows, horse races, food fairs, and Latin music in the Village.
The official calendar for the St. Thomas Virtual Carnival is available at https://tinyurl.com/yajzcncv. Follow the Division of Festivals on Facebook, and for more information contact the team at usvifestivals@usvitourism.vi.