As Brazil and India struggle with surging coronavirus cases, a top health expert is warning that the world is still smack in the middle of the pandemic, dampening hopes for a speedy global economic rebound and renewed international travel.
“Right now, we’re not in the second wave. We’re right in the middle of the first wave globally,” said Dr. Mike Ryan, the World Health Organization’s executive director.
“We’re still very much in a phase where the disease is actually on the way up,” Ryan said, pointing to South America, South Asia and other parts of the world.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
ONE NUMBER:
— 250,000: That’s the estimated number of registered migrant laborers in Lebanon who aren’t covered by labor laws and are now trapped. Many aren’t getting paid because of the crisis and they can’t go home with airports closed. “We are invisible,” says one Ethiopian domestic worker. They are growing ever more desperate.
IN OTHER NEWS:
— STRANDED TOURISTS: Colleen and Marvin Hewson, retirees from the Detroit, Michigan, area, were first in line when the ancient ruins of Pompeii reopened to the public Tuesday following Italy’s coronavirus lockdown. Their long-delayed visit capped an unlikely adventure that had stranded them in the small tourist town of modern Pompeii since early March.
— EID IN CONFINEMENT: Instead of mass prayers and family gatherings, millions of Moroccan Muslims celebrated Eid Al-Fitr indoors.
