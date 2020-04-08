As the weather heats up, staying home gets harder — most of us would give anything for a beach vacation right about now. Unfortunately, many of Florida’s beaches are temporarily closed in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Luckily, the Sunshine State is coming through to deliver an at-home beach experience: the Florida Beach Finder by Visit Florida lets you wander sand and sea without leaving home. Using immersive Street View Trekker technology from Google, you can take a virtual vacation and “walk” over 825 miles of Florida’s beaches — much more ground than you’d cover on a real visit.
“Stunning 360-degree images, captured one footstep at a time, are integrated into Google Maps, enabling potential visitors from around the globe to experience interactive views of Florida’s world-renowned beaches,” reps for Visit Florida said in a statement.
To get a “digital dose of vitamin D” tailored to your preferences, use the Florida Beach Finder to dial in your ideal beach conditions: you can pick a specific location, like ritzy Palm Beach, or adjust the sliders to find your perfect balance of adventurous vs. laid-back, family-friendly vs. romantic, action-packed vs. secluded, and manicured vs. au naturel.
According to visitflorida.com, Florida offers every type of adventure, experience and entertainment, but many would say its most alluring asset is the soft, sandy shorelines of Florida beaches.
Indeed, Florida beaches are among the best beaches in the world, consistently taking top rankings in international travel publications and on beach expert lists.
From Pensacola Beach to Daytona Beach to Siesta Key to Miami Beach, each coastal oasis has its own vibe. Whether you’re looking for quiet seclusion, a place to surf the waves or an all-day party, do a little research to find the right Florida beach for you.
The Sunshine State draws a diverse array of visitors from all over the world, eager to experience a spa-like experience in nature, with the soothing lullaby of waves, sea salt air, the soft song of seagulls and beautiful sunsets and sunrises casting beautiful colors against the sky. But not all are here for just mere beauty and serenity. Some like the quirky beach shops and bars, some crave sport fishing and snorkeling, while others like music, dancing and the company of others late into the night.
Beaches in Florida have it all, as long as you know just where to look. There’s no shortage of charming getaways, nightlife hotspots and fishing meccas along the state’s coastline. Both the Gulf and Atlantic sides have plenty of cool or quaint towns with their own sandy shores, attracting both young and old looking to escape busy lives.
Northwest Florida beaches are known for some of the best seafood catches, particularly oysters and shellfish, and the Gulf beaches are also known for great fishing. There are few better foodie experiences out there in the world than stumbling upon a local favorite dive and discovering its special of the day was caught in the very waters along which it sits. Or if fine arts and culture are your thing, several Florida beaches in the Sarasota and Miami areas are within walking distance from galleries and artsy shops.
While almost all the beaches in Florida offer the basic necessities – sand, water and mesmerizing beauty – each has its own identity. It’s worth the extra day or two on your trip to research, explore and make the most of your dream vacation.
When the “Safer-at-home” mandate ends, get ready to kick back and relax as the Florida beach finder at visitflorida.com delivers recommendations customized to your unique beach preferences, which you can “walk” step by step through your screen on Street View. Whether you find yourself in a Florida vacation hotspot or discover a destination that’s new to you, a totally tropical quarantine diversion awaits.
Sure, a virtual tour is not quite the same as feeling sand between your toes and sunshine on your face — save that for once we’ve officially flattened the curve — but pour yourself a quarantini and log off the work-from-home clock for an online beach getaway that’s as close as you can get to the real thing, at least for now.
Skye Sherman, travelandleisure.com and visitflorida.com contributed to this report.