The WNBA Draft 2020 presented by State Farm will be held on April 17 as scheduled. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the WNBA will conduct a virtual draft without players, guests, and media.
WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert will announce the draft picks live on ESPN with coverage beginning at 7 p.m. ET, and top prospects will take part remotely. The draft will also be available on the ESPN App.
“The WNBA Draft is a time to celebrate the exceptional athletes whose hard work and dreams are realized with their selections in the draft,” said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert.
“Safeguarding the health and well-being of our prospects, players, employees, and everyone connected to our game as well as the general public is paramount. With that in mind, we will work diligently with our broadcast partner, ESPN, to create a memorable but virtual event that appropriately honors these accomplished athletes.”
During the draft, the WNBA will honor Alyssa Altobelli, Gianna
Bryant and Payton Chester – who tragically passed away in a helicopter accident on Jan. 26. The WNBA also plans to honor the late Kobe Bryant, a passionate advocate of the league, at the draft and during the upcoming season.
The league is conducting ongoing scenario planning around the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the upcoming season, including the currently scheduled start of training camp on April 26 and the scheduled tip of the WNBA season on May 15, and will provide updates regarding any changes to key dates.
