Too often, discussion of civil rights heroes end with figures from history.
Important though they may be, new generations have followed in the hallowed footsteps of Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks and Thurgood Marshall. Here’s a look some of our modern-day civil rights leaders:
Michelle Alexander Ohio State University law professor Alexander became a thought leader of the modern civil rights era after publishing “The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness.” Her book argues that a prison system that’s disproportionately filled with Black men has replaced discriminatory 20th-century laws as the new brand of racial suppression. Harvard University’s Cornel West said it’s a must-read for activists of today in the book’s forward.
Melanie Campbell A focus on civic engagement brought Campbell, CEO of the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation, to wider renown, in particular her involvement in the Black Youth Vote! leadership development program.
Patrisse Cullors Co-founder of Black Lives Matter, Cullors started Dignity and Power Now to push for police reform in Los Angeles County, while also calling for a more dignified approach to incarceration. She created the original #BlackLivesMatter hashtag after Trayvon Martin was fatally shot in 2012.
Johnetta Elzie The widespread protests following the lethal police shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Mo., didn’t have an official leader, but Elzie, a co-editor of This Is the Movement, nevertheless became one the effort’s most prominent voices. She helped found a digital movement called We The Protesters that tracks police violence and seeks to hold law enforcement accountable.
James Rucker Color of Change is an enormous web-based group that uses social networking to address the racial issues of our day, and under the leadership of co-founder Rucker and others, it has grown to nearly 2 million members.
Esmeralda Simmons Based in the Medgar Evers College in Brooklyn, N.Y., the Center for Law and Social Justice is just another avenue used by Simmons to fight for the rights of the underserved and underprivileged. A longtime advocate for better public education as an attorney, Simmons now provides legal services in the growing area of voter suppression.
Bryan Stevenson founded the Equal Justice Initiative – he serves as its executive director – to highlight and push back against racial disparities in the justice system, something he’s witnessed up close as a practicing attorney. The organization’s research has uncovered an astounding 800 lynching incidents that had never been previously disclosed.