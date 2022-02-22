Towering figures like Martin Luther King Jr., W. E. B. DuBois and Thurgood Marshall tend to dominate the story of the struggle for civil rights in America
Only more recently have women like Harriet Tubman, Sojourner Truth and Rosa Parks begun to share the spotlight more equally. But that still leaves scores of unsung female heroes who played a significant role in the movement for racial equality.
Here’s a look back a few of them:
Ella Baker (1903-1986) Though highly respected, Baker was a force that operated outside the spotlight, mentoring and supporting King, DuBois and Marshall. She built her reputation as a movement builder, rather than as an outsized star, to the point that Baker was given the nickname “Fundi” – a Swahili word for someone who teaches the next generation.
Daisy Bates (1914-1999) A newspaper publisher by trade, Bates played a key role in desegregating schools as president of the Arkansas chapter of the NAACP. She was a guiding hand in enrolling nine African American students in an all-white Little Rock high school, setting in motion a journey toward education equality.
Septima Poinsette Clark (1898-1987) Dubbed the “mother of the civil rights movement,” Clark was a teacher-activist who helped pave the way for Black educators to be hired by the city of Charleston, S.C. She remained a dogged advocate of education, teaching literacy classes so that her Black neighbors could register to vote. President Jimmy Carter awarded Clark the Living Legacy Award in 1979.
Dorothy Height (1912-2010) Height was a principal organizer of 1963’s March on Washington, working behind the scenes with far more famous civil rights activists like King. She later co-founded the National Women’s Political Caucus and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by Bill Clinton in 1994.
Diane Nash (b. 1938) A member of the Freedom Riders, Nash served as a student leader during the height of the civil rights movement, co-founding both the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) and the Selma, Ala., voting rights movement. Her efforts continue to speak to the power of our youth to spur change.
Ann Robinson (1912-1992) The heroes of 1955’s bus boycott in Montgomery, Ala., are seemingly well known – except Robinson. She distributed more than 50,000 flyers calling for the boycott after the arrest of Rosa Parks. Her fierce calls for justice and commitment to nonviolent protest helped define the era.